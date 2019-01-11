Sexton rehabbing knee issue as Leinster provide update on injured players

JOHNNY SEXTON IS continuing to rehab a tendon issue in his knee and while Leinster say he is ‘progressing well’, the out-half is one of five frontline Ireland internationals ruled out of tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup clash against Toulouse.

Sexton was rated as ’50/50′ by the province to be fit for Saturday’s Pool 1 encounter earlier in the week, but the Leinster captain has failed to shake off the knee injury he sustained against Munster at Thomond Park.

Sexton is out with a knee injury. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Leinster initially said Sexton was nursing a lower leg problem, but in a further injury update issued to media this afternoon, have clarified the exact reason for the 33-year-old’s absence.

The defending European champions will also be without Rob Kearney, Dan Leavy, Devin Toner and Robbie Henshaw for the visit of Toulouse to the RDS [KO 1pm, Virgin Media/Channel 4/BT Sport].

Kearney was expected to be fit to start at fullback but after making his comeback from injury against Ulster last weekend, picked up a low grade quad injury during the week.

The Ireland international will be assessed further this weekend ahead of the round six game against Wasps next Sunday.

Toner, meanwhile, lost his race to be fit for Toulouse as he continues to rehab an ankle injury, while Saturday came too soon for Henshaw despite the centre ‘passing his objective markers’ following a hamstring injury.

The loss of Leavy is another setback for Leo Cullen’s side after he sustained a calf injury in training and the flanker will rehab that problem under the supervision of Leinster team medics.

Jack McGrath was not, however, listed among the Leinster injuries despite the prop being a notable omission from the province’s matchday 23. Ed Byrne is the replacement loosehead.

