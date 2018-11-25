This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 25 November, 2018
Johnny Sexton crowned World Rugby Player of the Year

By Sean Farrell Sunday 25 Nov 2018, 10:12 PM
IRELAND AND LEINSTER out-half Johnny Sexton has been named World Rugby’s Player of the Year at a ceremony in Monte Carlo this evening.

Jonathan Sexton celebrates winning Number one: Johnny Sexton. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The 33-year-old was voted the winner ahead of previous two-time winner Beauden Barrett, his fellow All Black Rieko Ioane and South African pair Faf de Klerk and Malcolm Marx.

Sexton’s win sees him follow in the footsteps of Keith Wood, who claimed Ireland’s only other win of the award in its inaugural year in 2001.

Since then, the southern hemisphere has dominated the prize and New Zealand have accounted for each of the last six winners.

Sexton is the sixth northern hemisphere winner of the gong after Wood, Fabien Galthie, Jonny Wilkinson, Shane Williams and Thierry Dusautoir.

It was a night for the ages in Monte Carlo with Ireland named World Rugby Team of the Year too and Joe Schmidt scooping the Coach of the Year award.

Jessica Moloney with partner Peter O'Mahoney, Rory Best with wife Jodie Best and Laura and Johnny Sexton Irish eye: O'Mahony, Best and Sexton with their partners earlier this evening. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

