This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 26 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'There's still one more box to tick': Sexton striving for more after dream year

A momentous year received its deserved crowning moment in Monaco last night.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 26 Nov 2018, 6:15 AM
18 minutes ago 347 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4359651

NEVER ONE TO sit back and revel in the achievement, Johnny Sexton’s unwavering quest for betterment will not be quenched by a dream season as he and Ireland strive for more next year.

Last night crowned World Rugby Player of the Year in Monaco, Sexton became just the second Irish player — behind Keith Wood in 2001 — to win the prestigious accolade, as a historic year received its rightful crowning moment.  

Johnny Sexton with his World Rugby Player of the Year 2018 award Sexton with his award in Monaco last night. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

It was another truly memorable occasion for Irish rugby, as Sexton’s individual award formed part of a glorious triple in Monte Carlo, with Ireland named Team of the Year and Joe Schmidt recognised with the Coach of the Year award.

With Sexton the outstanding fulcrum, Ireland won 11 of their 12 Test matches in the calendar year, en route to a Grand Slam, series win in Australia and a November clean sweep, including a first home win over the All Blacks. 

The 33-year-old — Ireland’s reliable and ever-present commander-in-chief — lost just one of his 20 starts for club and country in 2018, the only blot being Leinster’s defeat to Toulouse last month, as he helped the province to a first-ever Pro14-Champions Cup double. 

It is the first time since 2011 a New Zealand player has not won the prize, with Sexton beating All Blacks duo Beauden Barrett — who was aiming for a third straight crown — and Rieko Ioane and South Africa pair Faf De Klerk and Malcolm Marx to the award.

Brian O’Driscoll, Jamie Heaslip, Gordon D’Arcy and Sexton himself had all previously been nominated, but the out-half had become the outstanding candidate through his big-game performances and leadership this term, leaving no doubt as to who the year’s best player was. 

In international rugby, Sexton has won 12 and drawn one of his last 13 starting Tests for Ireland and the Lions, while his only taste of defeat in a green jersey this year was off the bench in the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Landing 39 of his 50 place-kicks for Ireland in 2018, Sexton’s kicking ratio was 78% as he ended the year with 96 international points to his name, including that famous last-gasp drop-goal in Paris back in February. 

Having lost his voice, Sexton’s acceptance speech was read out by Ireland captain Rory Best.

“Thank you to my team-mates and coaches. If a number 10 wins an award like this, it is due to the team around him and his coaches making his job easier,” he said.

gettyimages-1065167986-594x594 Sexton and his wife Laura. Source: World Rugby

“We have some of the best coaches in the world and are led superbly by Rory Best and Pete [O'Mahony].

“I’d also like to thank my wife Laura, who has been with me since the start. We have three young kids and she does absolutely everything to allow me to concentrate on the day job. I wouldn’t have been able to have the season I had without her.

“Thank you so much, it is an incredible honour. I look at the other nominees and admire all of them. Any of them would’ve been a worthy winner.”

Sexton was joined in Monaco by his wife, Laura, and Ireland team-mates Best, Peter O’Mahony, Rob Kearney and Jordan Larmour, who was pipped to the Breakthrough Player of the Year award by Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi. 

It is testament to Ireland’s success under Schmidt that they were so well represented at World Rugby’s end-of-season ceremony, with Sexton the mainstay in an amazing 12 months for Irish rugby. 

“It’s been an incredible year for Irish rugby, to win everything we could, really,” he said.

It’s been very special, and a few of us have ended up here tonight. For us it’s all about trying to improve.

“There are areas we’ve definitely highlighted to improve, which will be important in World Cup year. Teams try to peak for World Cup years. People ask ‘have we peaked too soon’ — well we haven’t peaked, so we’re just getting better and hopefully we can continue to do that.”

Ireland have risen from eighth to second in the world rankings during Schmidt’s five years at the helm, and they go into next year’s World Cup as one of the favourites.

“You have to improve ahead of the general improvement curve,” Sexton continued. “We know everyone else is going to get better.

Jonathan Sexton celebrates winning 2018: A memorable year for Sexton and Irish rugby. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“We’ll be going into a lot of games now as favourites after what’s happened this year, so that will be a challenge for us. We’ve got to deal with being favourites and I’m sure we can do that.” 

With Schmidt set to announce the decision on his future later on Monday, Sexton hailed the Kiwi’s influence on his career, starting with Leinster and then with the national team.

“That would be almost impossible to put into words,” he said, when asked to put Schmidt’s influence on him into words.

“I’ve worked with him for eight years, and I can’t speak highly enough of him. In terms of helping me as a player, no one’s had a bigger influence on my career.

“There are obviously other influences, but it’s been an incredible journey with him, because that’s what it’s been. He came into Leinster, we got to six finals in three years, we won four, lost two.

“He joined Ireland, we ticked off a lot of boxes. But there’s still one more box to tick and hopefully we can keep building towards that World Cup.” 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Conan an injury concern after 'jolt' to the shoulder in win over USA
    Brilliant scenes in Paris as sublime Fiji earn historic win over France
    FOOTBALL
    Mooy's double lifts Huddersfield off the bottom as they beat Wolves away
    Mooy's double lifts Huddersfield off the bottom as they beat Wolves away
    Aston Villa come out on top in pulsating six-goal Second City derby
    Aubameyang strike the difference as Arsenal's unbeaten run reaches 17 matches
    IRELAND
    2018 the year when Johnny Sexton showed his permanent class
    2018 the year when Johnny Sexton showed his permanent class
    Johnny Sexton crowned World Rugby Player of the Year
    Ireland named 2018 World Rugby Team of the Year while Schmidt takes top coach gong
    USA
    Ireland are 'up there with as good as I've ever seen,' says USA's Gold
    Ireland are 'up there with as good as I've ever seen,' says USA's Gold
    Joe Schmidt strongly hints that he's leaving Ireland after the 2019 World Cup
    How did you rate Ireland in their big November win over the USA?
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Arsenal manager learning English from 'Peaky Blinders'
    Arsenal manager learning English from 'Peaky Blinders'
    Brilliant Spurs hand Maurizio Sarri first league defeat of the season
    'Not enough heart, desire, and intensity': Mourinho slams his players

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie