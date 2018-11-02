This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 2 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Johnny Sexton nominated for World Rugby Player of the Year award

The Ireland out-half is joined on the shortlist by Beauden Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Faf de Klerk and Malcolm Marx.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 2 Nov 2018, 1:04 PM
14 minutes ago 1,052 Views 12 Comments
http://the42.ie/4319201

JOHNNY SEXTON’S ROLE in guiding Ireland to a dream season has been recognised with a nomination for the prestigious World Rugby Player of the Year award.

The Leinster out-half is included on a stellar shortlist for the accolade alongside All Blacks pair Beauden Barrett and Rieko Ioane and Springboks Faf de Klerk and Malcolm Marx. 

Johnny Sexton celebrates after the game Sexton helped Ireland to huge success last season. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Sexton, who was previously nominated back in 2014, helped Joe Schmidt’s Ireland to a memorable Six Nations Grand Slam and first series win in Australia for 39 years, playing a key role throughout the course of the season.

The 33-year-old, the oldest nominee for the award, started the international season with that stunning last-gasp drop goal in Paris and has started seven of Ireland’s eight Tests so far in 2018.

Capped 76 times, Sexton also helped steer Leinster to a historic Champions Cup-Pro14 double last term as he continued his consistently outstanding form for both club and country.

Sexton will, however, face stiff competition for the award with Barrett in the running again having won it in 2016 and 2017, and the All Black out-half could become the first player to win it three times in a row.

The 27-year-old has had another impressive season in the famous 10 jersey, scoring seven tries in eight Tests, six of them in the Bledisloe Cup series against Australia, including a record four amid a 30-point haul at Eden Park.

Barrett has helped New Zealand to a series win over France and defend their Rugby Championship title, with the Crusaders pivot set to come up against Sexton at the Aviva Stadium on 17 November.

Ioane, the youngest of the nominees at only 21, is shortlisted for the second year in a row, having also been named World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year in 2017.

Anton Lienert-Brown celebrates his try with team mates Beauden Barrett and Luke Whitelock Barrett will be favourite to win the award again. Source: Photosport/Marty Melville/INPHO

The All Blacks winger is the top scorer in Test rugby in 2018, crossing for 11 tries in his eight starts to take his career tally to an impressive 22 tries in 21 appearances.

South African scrum-half de Klerk and hooker Marx complete the shortlist, with the former playing every minute of the Springboks’ Rugby Championship campaign.

Sexton will be looking to follow in the footsteps of Keith Wood as the only Irish player to win the award, with the former Munster hooker receiving the honour back in 2001.

Brian O’Driscoll [2001, 2002, 2009], Gordon D’Arcy [2004], Paul O’Connell [2006] and Jamie Heaslip [2009 and 2016] were all previously nominated. 

The winner will be announced at the World Rugby Awards in Monte Carlo on 25 November, where Jordan Larmour will also be in the running for Breakthrough Player of the Year.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHICAGO
    Munster man Tadhg Beirne's move home to Ireland already paying off
    Munster man Tadhg Beirne's move home to Ireland already paying off
    'We were the wingers on our U18 team... Jordan was 16 and tearing it up'
    Beirne and Larmour get first starts in exciting Ireland team for Italy clash
    ITALY
    McGrath's scrum-half nod, Larmour's shot at 15 and Ireland's back row ballast
    McGrath's scrum-half nod, Larmour's shot at 15 and Ireland's back row ballast
    Carbery set to steer the Ireland ship from 10 after settling in at Munster
    'This isn't about me, this is about the team... it can't be an Ian story'
    FOOTBALL
    Dortmund's English teenager hailed as 'something special' amid superb form
    Dortmund's English teenager hailed as 'something special' amid superb form
    Vardy urges team-mates to honour deceased Leicester City owner's memory against Cardiff
    Police charge man with assaulting assistant referee during ill-tempered Edinburgh derby
    IRELAND
    McGrath and 'fierce competitor' Carbery to run the Ireland show
    McGrath and 'fierce competitor' Carbery to run the Ireland show
    Opinion: 'A group of Irish lads held a knife to my throat when I was just 11 - but I don't hate Irish people'
    Minister criticised for committing to offshore oil drilling and saying it can deliver benefits to the Irish people

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie