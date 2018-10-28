This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Lobov loses decision to Johnson at UFC Moncton

Johnson won a unanimous decision over ‘The Russian Hammer.’

By Gavan Casey Sunday 28 Oct 2018, 9:58 AM
1 hour ago 2,902 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4310293
Image: Andrew Vaughan
Image: Andrew Vaughan

ARTEM LOBOV WAS defeated by Michael Johnson via a clear unanimous decision overnight.

‘The Russian Hammer’ fought gamely and landed his fair share against the American, but a third-round takedown by the rangier Johnson put any semblance of doubt to bed in the New Brunswick co-feature.

Johnson, who took the 147-pound catchweight fight at short notice, won on judges’ scores of 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27 to inflict upon Lobov a 15th career defeat, and a third on the spin. 12 of those losses have been over the distance.

‘The Menace’ was simply too fast and skilful for Lobov over three rounds, picking the Russian apart as he consistently beat him to the punch, staggering him on a couple of occasions but ever truly threatening to put him away.

SBG’s Lobob was initially scheduled to fight Chechnya’s Zubaira Tukhugov, but the latter was withdrawn due to his role in the brawl following Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC 229 title victory over Conor McGregor in Las Vegas.

Johnson missed weight on Friday but, appreciative of the fact that he took the fight at all, Lobov vowed to return to him the obligatory fine, which is 20% of Johnson’s purse.

In the headliner in Canada, Anthony Smith beat Volkan Oezdemir via rear naked choke with just over half a minute remaining in the third round.

