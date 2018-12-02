This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 2 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Denmark assistant boss and former Milan striker expecting more 'difficult' games with Ireland

Jon Dahl Tomasson is expecting a different Irish team under Mick McCarthy.

By Paul Fennessy Sunday 2 Dec 2018, 6:37 PM
1 hour ago 2,981 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4371851
Denmark's assistant manager Jon Dahl Tomasson (file pic).
Image: Mike Egerton
Denmark's assistant manager Jon Dahl Tomasson (file pic).
Denmark's assistant manager Jon Dahl Tomasson (file pic).
Image: Mike Egerton

- Paul Fennessy reports from the Convention Centre

DENMARK ASSISTANT BOSS Jon Dahl Tomasson is expecting a tough game when Ireland meet his team in the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The Danes have faced the Irish side no less than four times in just over 12 months.

The Irish team’s 5-1 World Cup play-off defeat to Åge Hareide’s men at the Aviva Stadium in November of last year was the standout match and an anomaly, with the three other matches all ending 0-0, including last month’s Nations League fixture in Aarhus.

The teams will meet twice more for the Euro 2020 qualifiers, and Tomasson insists he is not wary at the prospect of facing these familiar foes once again.

“I enjoy coming back. It’s a lovely place,” the former Milan and Newcastle striker said at today’s draw in Dublin.

Since the teams’ meeting last month, Martin O’Neill has departed as Ireland coach, and the Danish assistant manager was not too surprised by this outcome.

“Always in football, things go fast. If we don’t win games, then we change. It’s the normal way of acting in football.”

With McCarthy now at the helm, Tomasson is expecting a degree of change from the Irish team, but feels their fundamental way of playing is unlikely to differ substantially.

“With new people, there’ll be change. But as I said before, you can’t change the players, you have a [select] amount of players, and they still have to perform on the pitch.

“But of course the spirit, and when you change things, a bit of trust is coming in and people are going for it.

We had three really difficult games where we didn’t score. Ireland were defending really well, they did a really good job defending in those games. We had difficulty breaking them down. We had chances but we didn’t make goals.”

And irrespective of the outcome of today’s draw, Tomasson said he felt his side were good enough to qualify.

“I’m always positive and I believe in our strength in ourselves regardless of which team we are playing.”

As their number two’s confident tone suggests, expectations in Denmark will be high as second seeds in the group. They were undoubtedly the better side in all of the recent matches with Ireland, who have not beaten the Danes in a competitive fixture since a John Giles-managed team prevailed 2-0 in Dublin in 1979.

Moreover, with Copenhagen one of the 12 host cities at Euro 2020, like Ireland, they will be determined not to miss the party in their own backyard.

Of the five-team group, Tomasson added: “I was happy that we don’t have to travel [long distances], especially regarding the players. All the players are playing a lot of games. Last time when we played World Cup [qualifiers], we went to Kazakhstan — that’s a long flight. So I’m happy about that.

“Switzerland are an excellent side, Ireland are good as well, so it’s a tough group.” 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    FOOTBALL
    Glenn Whelan and on-loan Chelsea forward on target as Darren Randolph errors prove costly
    Glenn Whelan and on-loan Chelsea forward on target as Darren Randolph errors prove costly
    Jose Mourinho accuses Man United midfield of lacking 'bite' and 'simplicity'
    'It is incomprehensible' - River Plate refuse to play Copa Libertadores clash in Madrid
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Mourinho won't discuss Napoli centre-back rumours amid United defensive crisis
    Mourinho won't discuss Napoli centre-back rumours amid United defensive crisis
    Obafemi gets an assist as Southampton stun Manchester United early on
    As it happened: Southampton v Man United, Premier League
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Origi the Merseyside derby hero with bizarre 96th-minute winner against Everton
    Origi the Merseyside derby hero with bizarre 96th-minute winner against Everton
    'There are not that many strikers around in the Premier League, and a young one... I’m delighted'
    Below-par Blues do enough to return to winning ways against neighbours Fulham

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie