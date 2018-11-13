This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 13 November, 2018
Jurgen Klinsmann's son called up to US squad for England and Italy games

The 21-year-old, who is a goalkeeper at Hertha Berlin, has been included by interim boss Dave Sarachan.

By The42 Team Tuesday 13 Nov 2018, 11:09 AM
1 hour ago 1,337 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4336533
21-year-old Jonathan Klinsmann.
21-year-old Jonathan Klinsmann.
21-year-old Jonathan Klinsmann.

JONATHAN KLINSMANN HAS been added to the United States national squad for the upcoming friendlies.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper, who is the son of German legend and former US head coach Jurgen, received the call-up after Zack Steffen was forced to withdraw with injury.

In action for the Columbus Crew in the second leg of their Eastern Conference semi-final with the New York Red Bulls on Sunday, he aggravated a hamstring injury in the defeat.

Klinsmann has yet to make a first-team appearance in the Bundesliga for Hertha Berlin, with his lone senior start coming in last season’s Europa League.

Previously, he has been the number one for the US at youth levels, including as starter at the 2017 U20 World Cup, but he has never been capped at the senior level.

Juergen Klinsmann and family at Hertha game The Klinsmann family at a Hertha Berlin game earlier this year. Source: DPA/PA Images

He joins Atlanta United’s Brad Guzan and Club Brugge’s Ethan Horvath as the goalkeepers to face England and Italy.

They take on England at Wembley Stadium on Thursday, before their game against Italy in Belgium on 20 November.

