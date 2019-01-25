This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dundalk announce signing of Wigan Athletic midfielder

Jordan Flores arrives to strengthen a midfield depleted by Stephen O’Donnell’s retirement.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 25 Jan 2019, 10:08 AM
48 minutes ago 1,279 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4458704

DUNDALK HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of Jordan Flores from Wigan Athletic on a two-year contract. 

The 23-year-old midfielder started his career with Wigan in 2014, and went on to make 12 senior league appearances for the Latics. He was frequently loaned out by Wigan and popped up at Blackpool, Chesterfield and, most recently, Östersunds in Sweden.

The most notable of these loan spells was at Blackpool, where Flores featured in their League Two playoff victory at Wembley. 

“It feels good to get the deal signed”, Flores told Dundalk’s website. “I did some research on the club once I found out the interest and they have been very successful in recent years.

“I have wanted to get back playing regular football so it seemed like the perfect place to come and do that.”

Dundalk describe Flores as a versatile, left-footed player most familiar to playing in midfield, meaning he will strengthen a position depleted by Stephen O’Donnell’s retirement. 

First team coach John Gill confirmed that the club are likely to strengthen further. 

We are looking at a couple of other options as well. We are looking to maybe bring in another midfield player as well to help. Jordan is a technical player. We want to see him get on the ball and hopefully he will help us run games considering the amount of possession that we will have in certain game. 

Dundalk’s season kicks off with the President’s Cup clash with Cork City at Turner’s Cross on Saturday, 9 February.

