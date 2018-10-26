This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Jordan Larmour nominated for World Rugby award after outstanding year for club and country

The Ireland international is one of three in the running to win Breakthrough Player of the Year.

By Cian Roche Friday 26 Oct 2018, 5:33 PM
Ireland's Jordan Larmour featured for Ireland in their Grand Slam decider against England.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Ireland's Jordan Larmour featured for Ireland in their Grand Slam decider against England.
Ireland's Jordan Larmour featured for Ireland in their Grand Slam decider against England.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IRELAND’S JORDAN LARMOUR is one of three players nominated for the prestigious World Rugby ‘Breakthrough Player of the Year’ award following his performance for club and country in 2018.

The Leinster back was part of the side which went on to win the Heineken Champions Cup and Guinness Pro14 this year, as well as featuring for Ireland in his first Six Nations campaign.

The 21-year-old made his debut for Ireland against Italy as Joe Schmidt’s side beat all in their path en route to Grand Slam success.

Larmour also featured against Scotland, lined out in Ireland’s final game of the campaign against England and was part of the team that claimed victory in the three test tour of Australia.

Jordan Larmour, Andrew Porter and Bundee Aki celebrate winning Jordan Larmour (left) Andrew Porter and Bundee Aki celebrate Ireland's Grand Slam victory. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The other nominees in the running are South Africa winger Aphiwe Dyantyi and New Zealand prop Karl Tu’inukuafe.

Last year saw New Zealand’s  Rieko Ioane claim the honour, while in 2016, England’s Maro Itoje was crowned winner.

Former internationals Jamie Heaslip, Felipe Contepomi and Phaidra Knight sitting alongside members of the media on the panel that selects the shortlist.

To be eligible for this award, players must have played less than one year of senior international rugby. The award is now in its fourth year.

The winner will be revealed at the World Rugby Awards in Monte Carlo on 25 November.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

