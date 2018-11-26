Larmour undergoes 'minor procedure' to rectify knee issue

JORDAN LARMOUR HAS had a minor procedure to correct an issue with his knee, but Leinster say the fullback is due back in training next week ahead of the Champions Cup double-header against Bath.

Larmour was released from Ireland duty last week ahead of the concluding November Test against USA, and the eastern province have now confirmed he was nursing an injury.

Larmour at Leinster's game against Ospreys on Friday. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The 20-year-old, who was in Monaco last night for the World Rugby awards as a nominee for the Breakthrough Player of the Year accolade, had his right knee heavily strapped when he came off the bench against the All Blacks.

Larmour opened his international try-scoring account with a dazzling hat-trick against Italy in Chicago, before winning his eighth and ninth caps in the wins over Argentina and the world champions.

The former St Andrew’s College star will definitely miss Saturday’s Pro14 trip to face the Dragons [5.15pm, eir Sport/TG4], but Leinster are hopeful of having him available for the return of Heineken Champions Cup action.

Meanwhile, Jack Conan has also been ruled out of Leinster’s round 10 visit to Rodney Parade as he awaits further assessment on the AC joint injury he sustained against USA at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Nick McCarthy, who hobbled off at half-time of Leinster’s Pro14 win over the Ospreys on Friday night, suffered a foot injury and will undergo further imaging and investigation today, according to the province’s injury update.

There was positive news on Barry Daly as the winger has returned to on-field training as he continues his comeback from a knee injury, but Dan Leavy [neck strain] remains sidelined.

Fergus McFadden [hamstring], Joe Tomane, Robbie Henshaw [all hamstring], Sean O’Brien [arm], Rory O’Loughlin [knee] and Will Connors [ACL] are also long-term absentees.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: