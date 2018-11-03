This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Watch: Jordan Larmour caps first international start with delicious last-minute try

The 21-year-old completed his hat-trick with the last play of the game in Chicago.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 3 Nov 2018, 10:10 PM
1 hour ago 6,846 Views 14 Comments
http://the42.ie/4321565

THOUGH THERE WERE eight tries and 54 points on the board, Ireland’s big win over Italy at Soldier Field wasn’t always the prettiest specatacle.

But when it was, it had everything to do with Jordan Larmour.

The 21-year-old brought a touch of magic to proceedings and his mesmerising footwork paved the way for Luke McGrath’s try as well as three of his own.

His final act was arguably his finest moment, following up an initial break (past admittedly tired defenders) before making poor Tito Tepaldi look like a complete mug as he steps him int he two metre short-side space before going on to claim his next victim Guglielmo Palazzani.

Read the full match report from Chicago here.

