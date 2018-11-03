Watch: Jordan Larmour caps first international start with delicious last-minute try

THOUGH THERE WERE eight tries and 54 points on the board, Ireland’s big win over Italy at Soldier Field wasn’t always the prettiest specatacle.

But when it was, it had everything to do with Jordan Larmour.

The 21-year-old brought a touch of magic to proceedings and his mesmerising footwork paved the way for Luke McGrath’s try as well as three of his own.

His final act was arguably his finest moment, following up an initial break (past admittedly tired defenders) before making poor Tito Tepaldi look like a complete mug as he steps him int he two metre short-side space before going on to claim his next victim Guglielmo Palazzani.

