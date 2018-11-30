This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'He has my number' - Reed says he hasn't spoken to Spieth since Ryder Cup fallout

Reed previously suggested that his USA teammate had not wanted to play with him at the Ryder Cup but insists he has no problem with Spieth.

By The42 Team Friday 30 Nov 2018, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 2,095 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4368321
Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed (file pic).
Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

PATRICK REED SAYS he has not spoken to Jordan Spieth since their Ryder Cup fallot, but the former insists he has no problem with his United States team-mate.

Speaking after Team USA were thrashed 17.5-10.5 at Le Golf National in October, Reed suggested Spieth had not wanted to play with him during the three-day event outside of Paris.

“The issue’s obviously with Jordan not wanting to play with me,” he said, before suggesting captain Jim Furyk should have been stronger and kept Reed and Spieth together after their impressive showings in 2014 and 2016.

Nearly two months on and there has been no attempts from either player to put the issue behind them, although Reed says any animosity has been fabricated by the media.

“It was just a lack of communication,” he told the New York Post.

“It had nothing to do with hard feelings. Jordan’s an awesome player. Him and I seem to always play really well together, and there were some decisions that were made that I didn’t agree with that captain [Furyk] thought were right.

“I have nothing against Jordan, nothing against him at all. That [perception] is done by the media, that’s not done by how he or I feel.”

When asked if he had spoken to Spieth, Reed added:

Nope. He has my number.”

