Mourinho 'immensely proud' to have managed United as he releases statement after sacking

Jose Mourinho during his final game in charge of Manchester United, a 3-1 defeat to rivals Liverpool.

JOSE MOURINHO HAS issued a statement following his sacking by Manchester United in which he says he is “immensely proud” to have managed the club.

Mourinho was sacked by United yesterday after two-and-a-half years at the Old Trafford helm, Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Liverpool the final straw in the eyes of CEO Ed Woodward.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed interim boss until the end of the season while United try to get their affairs in order.

Mourinho said in his statement:

I have been immensely proud to wear the badge of Manchester United since the first day I arrived, and I believe all United supporters recognise this. Just as was the case with my previous clubs, I have worked with some wonderful people and I believe that some will be my friends for life.

“I know that you are all aware of my professional principles. Each time a chapter is closed I show my deepest respect and I don’t make any comments about my former colleagues.

“I hope the media will also respect my position and let me live my normal life until the moment I decide to return to football.

“Merry Christmas.”

