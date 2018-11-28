Mourinho avoids disciplinary action following bizarre bottle-throwing antics

Jose Mourinho pictured throwing the rack of water bottles at the end of United's win over Young Boys.

JOSE MOURINHO WILL not be sanctioned by Uefa following his bottle-throwing antics at the end of Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Young Boys on Tuesday.

The Portuguese chose to celebrate Marouane Fellaini’s 91st-minute winner against the Swiss club by picking up a rack containing water bottles and hurling it to the ground.

The incident inevitably created headlines but Uefa has opted not to take the matter further with neither Mourinho nor United facing a disciplinary charge.

It’s not the first time Mourinho has taken his frustration out on a water bottle.

In November 2016, Mourinho received a one-match touchline ban from the Football Association for kicking a drinks container during a draw with West Ham but he escaped sanction for a similar act earlier this season against Crystal Palace.

Asked why he had acted the way he did when his side had just clinched victory against Young Boys – and qualified for the round of 16 – Mourinho said:

“Relief. Frustration before that, then relief. We didn’t play for that, we didn’t play for 0-0 or to be in trouble until the last minute.

Man United players celebrate Marouane Fellaini's goal. Source: Martin Rickett

“Frustration, I was not unhappy with the players, not at all, frustrated we couldn’t score, yes, but my players were very tired in end and that’s what I love, it means they gave everything.

“They had moments of good football, hypothetical beautiful goals, but then also moments of pressure, a lack of confidence that frustrated us.

“In the end we scored. I united the goal with David [de Gea]‘s save. Without that save there’s no winning goal.

“In the end we qualify with one game in hand. We suffered a lot, but we did it.”

United were on the verge of failing to score for a third consecutive European home game until Fellaini turned and shot into the far corner of the net at the end of the tie.

The result, coupled with Juventus’ 1-0 win over Valencia, ensured Mourinho’s charges booked their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell

