This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 28 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mourinho avoids disciplinary action following bizarre bottle-throwing antics

The Man United boss threw a rack containing water bottles at the end of his side’s crucial Champions League win over Young Boys.

By The42 Team Wednesday 28 Nov 2018, 7:39 PM
1 hour ago 2,627 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4365757
Jose Mourinho pictured throwing the rack of water bottles at the end of United's win over Young Boys.
Image: Nick Potts
Jose Mourinho pictured throwing the rack of water bottles at the end of United's win over Young Boys.
Jose Mourinho pictured throwing the rack of water bottles at the end of United's win over Young Boys.
Image: Nick Potts

JOSE MOURINHO WILL not be sanctioned by Uefa following his bottle-throwing antics at the end of Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Young Boys on Tuesday.

The Portuguese chose to celebrate Marouane Fellaini’s 91st-minute winner against the Swiss club by picking up a rack containing water bottles and hurling it to the ground.

The incident inevitably created headlines but Uefa has opted not to take the matter further with neither Mourinho nor United facing a disciplinary charge.

It’s not the first time Mourinho has taken his frustration out on a water bottle.

In November 2016, Mourinho received a one-match touchline ban from the Football Association for kicking a drinks container during a draw with West Ham but he escaped sanction for a similar act earlier this season against Crystal Palace.

Asked why he had acted the way he did when his side had just clinched victory against Young Boys – and qualified for the round of 16 – Mourinho said:

“Relief. Frustration before that, then relief. We didn’t play for that, we didn’t play for 0-0 or to be in trouble until the last minute.

Manchester United v BSC Young Boys - UEFA Champions League - Group H - Old Trafford Man United players celebrate Marouane Fellaini's goal. Source: Martin Rickett

“Frustration, I was not unhappy with the players, not at all, frustrated we couldn’t score, yes, but my players were very tired in end and that’s what I love, it means they gave everything.

“They had moments of good football, hypothetical beautiful goals, but then also moments of pressure, a lack of confidence that frustrated us.

“In the end we scored. I united the goal with David [de Gea]‘s save. Without that save there’s no winning goal. 

“In the end we qualify with one game in hand. We suffered a lot, but we did it.”

United were on the verge of failing to score for a third consecutive European home game until Fellaini turned and shot into the far corner of the net at the end of the tie.

The result, coupled with Juventus’ 1-0 win over Valencia, ensured Mourinho’s charges booked their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    LIVE: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    LIVE: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    Griezmann on target as Atletico overcome Henry's Monaco to reach Champions League last 16
    AEK Athens in big trouble with Uefa after six Ajax fans, three police hospitalised
    FOOTBALL
    Mourinho avoids disciplinary action following bizarre bottle-throwing antics
    Mourinho avoids disciplinary action following bizarre bottle-throwing antics
    'He will be a massive player in the future for Liverpool and he is already'
    Boca Juniors go on strike over Copa Libertadores final
    LIVERPOOL
    Is Robbie Keane underrated?
    Is Robbie Keane underrated?
    Robbie Keane officially retires from professional football
    PSG wait on Neymar and Mbappe's fitness for Champions League showdown with Liverpool
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Hell yeah I'm angry!' - Lukaku on 10-minute chat with Mourinho when told he'd been dropped
    'Hell yeah I'm angry!' - Lukaku on 10-minute chat with Mourinho when told he'd been dropped
    Hughes praises Obafemi's 'great' performance in first Southampton start
    'If they play against a half-decent team there they get beat tonight'
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Mourinho sends message to 'lovers' after preserving perfect Champions League record
    Mourinho sends message to 'lovers' after preserving perfect Champions League record
    Late Fellaini winner sees Man United qualify for Champions League knockout stages
    As it happened: Man United v Young Boys, Champions League

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie