This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 14 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jose Mourinho believes Man United are 'far' from being a team in his image

The Red Devils boast a strong recent record against rivals Liverpool.

By The42 Team Friday 14 Dec 2018, 6:40 PM
1 hour ago 1,660 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4397327
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

JOSE MOURINHO BELIEVES Manchester United are “far” from being a team in his image.

United face Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday on the back of a 2-1 Champions League loss at Valencia in midweek.

Mourinho’s men lie sixth in the table, 16 points shy of Liverpool, and his gripes about a lack of desired reinforcements and struggles to get the best out of key players such as Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku have been a theme of United’s season.

By contrast, Liverpool are still unbeaten in the top flight after 16 matches and operate with a clear playing identity — very much in tune with the style Jurgen Klopp honed during his Bundesliga days with Mainz and Borussia Dortmund.

Asked how far away United are from being similarly aligned with his own philosophy,” Mourinho simply replied: “Far. It’s not just about spending.”

United can be encouraged by an impressive recent record against their rivals.

They are unbeaten in the past eight Premier League editions of the fixture and Mourinho’s record against Klopp reads a victory and three draws since his appointment at Old Trafford.

“We got two positive results against Liverpool last season, we beat them at home, we didn’t lose any match against them in four,” the former Chelsea boss reflected.

But I think but that was the past, so Sunday has nothing to do with what happened in the past.

“I have to focus not on what happened, not on the credit we were given or not [given].

“I have to focus on the next match, the next match is the one that is important and that’s it.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    Here are the 16 clubs who will contest the knockout stages of this season's Champions League
    FOOTBALL
    Waterford FC unveil new jersey ahead of 2019 season
    Waterford FC unveil new jersey ahead of 2019 season
    Dembele needs to improve off the pitch, admits Barcelona team-mate
    Jose Mourinho believes Man United are 'far' from being a team in his image
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Klopp on Pogba questions: 'Does somebody ask Mourinho about Gini Wijnaldum?'
    Klopp on Pogba questions: 'Does somebody ask Mourinho about Gini Wijnaldum?'
    Roy Keane on Sky Sports punditry duty for Liverpool v United this weekend
    Wenger backs Zidane for Premier League job amid ongoing United talk
    LIVERPOOL
    20-year-old Irish defender Masterson named in Liverpool squad for clash with Man Utd
    20-year-old Irish defender Masterson named in Liverpool squad for clash with Man Utd
    'He's a machine' - James Milner praised after landmark Premier League appearance
    Salah or Hazard? Graeme Souness explains why Chelsea star gets the nod
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie