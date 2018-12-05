This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 5 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mourinho: Only 'dishonest' players play poorly for managers they don't like

The manager again played down suggestions that his players were not behind him.

By The42 Team Wednesday 5 Dec 2018, 8:26 AM
34 minutes ago 743 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4376380
Jose Mourinho: preparing for visit for Arsenal.
Jose Mourinho: preparing for visit for Arsenal.
Jose Mourinho: preparing for visit for Arsenal.

MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER Jose Mourinho dismissed suggestions his team were not behind him, saying only “dishonest” players based their performance on whether they liked the boss.

The pressure is again mounting on Mourinho, whose United side are win-less in three Premier League games and sit eighth in the table.

They host fourth-placed Arsenal tonight, and a loss would see United fall 11 points behind Unai Emery’s men.

Mourinho had claimed that anything was possible for his side and that they would not need a miracle to finish in the top four, with the chance to make up points on fourth on Wednesday.

But amid questions over his relationship with his players, Mourinho said they had a job to do and claimed that professional players are paid to perform.

“If you think a player only plays when, in your words, he is behind the manager, what I have to call these players or, in this case, what you are calling them, is dishonest,” he told a pre-match press conference.

“A football player is paid – and very well paid – to be a football professional. What is that?

“It is to train every day to his limits, to play every game to his limits, to behave socially according to the nature of his job, to respect the millions of fans around the world and to respect the hierarchies in the club.

“If a player doesn’t do that, one thing is to perform well and not so well, another thing is to be a football professional.

“If you say that a player plays well or bad because of how good a manager is, you are calling the player dishonest.”

After Manchester City’s win on Tuesday, United are now 19 points behind the league leaders, though they can close that gap with a win over the Gunners.

Mourinho’s side also face more Premier League action at the weekend with a clash against Fulham, before closing out their Champions League groups campaign against Valencia on 12 December.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    FOOTBALL
    Perez at the double for West Ham, while Bournemouth secure long-awaited win
    Perez at the double for West Ham, while Bournemouth secure long-awaited win
    'I don't want to update you': Mourinho refuses to provide team news to MUTV
    'I never said I'd like to leave': Liverpool's £39 million midfielder dismisses link to PSG
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Mourinho: Only 'dishonest' players play poorly for managers they don't like
    Mourinho: Only 'dishonest' players play poorly for managers they don't like
    Man City survive late scare at Watford to extend lead at Premier League summit
    Diouf reiterates Liverpool regrets: I should have joined Man Utd or Barca instead
    BOXING
    'Enough talking about them' - Wilder has no interest in Joshua fight
    'Enough talking about them' - Wilder has no interest in Joshua fight
    'In four years, I don't think Kellie will be able to beat me... I won't be stepping down for anyone then'
    Wahlstrom 'ready to do some thrashing' as Katie Taylor showdown is confirmed

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie