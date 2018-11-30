This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 30 November, 2018
‘It’s a little confusing’: Mourinho can't explain Man United's inconsistency

United face Southampton on Saturday sitting in seventh place.

By The42 Team Friday 30 Nov 2018, 10:32 PM
Mourinho speaking at today's pre-match press conference.
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images

JOSE MOURINHO CAN’T pinpoint one explanation for Manchester United’s inconsistency, though he admitted his side does not always come out with the intensity he desires.

The Red Devils managed to secure passage to the knockout round of the Champions League on Tuesday, but struggled en route to a 1-0 victory over Young Boys, courtesy of a stoppage time winner by Marouane Fellaini, which was met by a emotional celebration from their manager .

While it saved United blushes, it was the latest in a string of disappointing performances from the club, which included a scoreless draw against Crystal Palace last weekend and a loss to Manchester City before the international break.

Even in their successes, the club have not always looked strong for long periods, falling behind both Newcastle and Bournemouth before rallying for the three points.

And Mourinho cannot attribute those performances to any one factor, though he did note the team does not always start with aggressive approach he preaches.

“Depends,” Mourinho told media when asked about the team’s struggles. “I feel that in some matches the way we start is not that intense, emotional, aggressive way where I would like the team to start. “Other times, like for example against Young Boys, we had that start I imagine what the game could be after 10 minutes the result 2-0.”

Mourinho believes that sometimes it comes to simply not taking chances in front of goal and letting the opposition off. That lets them stay in the game and play their way against United longer.

Overall, the manager finds it all “confusing” since he focuses on making sure the team starts with a great deal of intensity. 

Sometimes it’s because of efficiency. We don’t score chances that we have and chances in this case, goals have a huge impact in the way the game goes, obviously Young Boys wouldn’t defend the way they did if after 10 mins they are losing 2-0, sometimes is because of efficiency.

“Other times it is because of the way we approach the game, and obviously it’s a little confusing, because all of the work is based on strong starts and being intense and aggressive since the beginning.”

Manchester United face Southampton on Saturday, looking to make up ground on the top of the table.

The seventh-placed Red Devils sit 14 points behind local rivals Manchester City, and seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

The42 Team

