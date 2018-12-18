This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 18 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gary Neville: 'The sacking of Jose Mourinho is a result of what happened last summer'

And Neville feels Mauricio Pochettino is the ideal candidate to replace him.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 18 Dec 2018, 11:14 AM
2 hours ago 6,734 Views 17 Comments
https://the42.ie/4401699

MANCHESTER UNITED PREMIER League winner Gary Neville believes the sacking of Jose Mourinho is rooted in the fractured relationship that developed between the manager and the club over their summer transfer policy.

pjimage Source: PA

Mourinho’s dismissal was announced this morning with United lying sixth in the table, 19 points behind leaders Liverpool after they lost 3-1 at Anfield on Sunday.

And Sky Sports pundit Neville, speaking on the station this morning, reckons that his development stemmed from the situation that ensued after a couple of Mourinho’s summer targets were not sanctioned.

“I think the moment earlier on in the season where it was clear that the board had decided that they didn’t want to back a couple of Jose Mourinho signings, to be honest with you, at that point you’re finished as a manager,” said Neville.

“I think from a club point of view obviously they gave him a new contract last January. In the summer, Jose obviously wanted to sign one or two centre-backs, those one or two centre-backs were identified, and the club obviously have the ability and the right to say no to those signings if they don’t feel it’s right.

“But you have to understand the consequences once you undermine a manager or don’t agree with his signings and you’re going against them, maybe for the right reasons from a club point of view, but if you’re a manager particularly of the stature of Jose Mourinho, you’re on a collision course and what we’ve seen in the last three or four months is it play out in public.

“The sacking of Jose Mourinho is a result of what happened last summer. When Jose came back first day of the pre-season tour and started making complaints in the media, you knew that this was going to rumble on and there had to be a sort of control grabbed at that time, it wasn’t. It played out all the way through the transfer window.”

Neville claimed the atmosphere has left the players at the Old Trafford club ‘demoralised’ and ‘disinterested’.

“I said on Sunday after the game against Liverpool that Manchester United have been crawling along on their hands and knees, minute after minute, hour after hour, match to match for the last few weeks and months and it’s been unpleasant and it’s been unsavoury.

“You could see on the pitch it’s impacting on the players. They look demoralised, some games they look disinterested. They look inspired for 20 minute periods but so inconsistent.”

With a new caretaker manager set to be appointed until the end of the season, Neville feels Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is the ‘most ideal candidate’ to get the post on a permanent basis.

“When I think about the values of Manchester United, you look at his belief in young players at Southampton and with Tottenham.

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Old Trafford Pochettino's Spurs side defeated Man United 3-0 this year. Source: Tim Goode

“You look at his performance levels and style of play. You look at the way he carries himself at all times – publicly and in private. For me, he just feels like the most ideal candidate.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    FOOTBALL
    Robertson: 'Unbelievable' Alisson will bounce back from mistake against United
    Robertson: 'Unbelievable' Alisson will bounce back from mistake against United
    Lampard's Derby retain Brian Clough Trophy after tense stalemate in East Midlands derby
    Martial's agent clouds long-term future after United trigger extension
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'I'd have a mirror put in the dressing room' - the football world reacts to Mourinho's departure
    'I'd have a mirror put in the dressing room' - the football world reacts to Mourinho's departure
    'He's a prime example of everything that’s wrong at Manchester United' - Ince blasts Lingard
    Paul Pogba left on bench for Liverpool-Man United clash
    LIVERPOOL
    Ex-Ireland, Liverpool and Man City striker Robinson suffering from cancer
    Ex-Ireland, Liverpool and Man City striker Robinson suffering from cancer
    Shaqiri revels in 'beautiful feeling' in putting United to the sword
    Who can Liverpool, Spurs, City and United face in the Champions League round of 16?
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    7 candidates who could become Man United's next permanent manager
    7 candidates who could become Man United's next permanent manager
    'Liverpool should be too good for Bayern' - McManaman and Garcia confident of progress
    Is Roy Keane a good pundit?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie