Tuesday 4 December, 2018
'I don't want to update you': Mourinho refuses to provide team news to MUTV

The United boss appears to have fallen out with the club’s in-house TV channel.

By The42 Team Tuesday 4 Dec 2018, 9:19 PM
55 minutes ago 3,054 Views 4 Comments
Mourinho refused to provide a team news update.
Image: Man Utd via Getty Images
Image: Man Utd via Getty Images

JOSE MOURINHO WITHHELD team news from Manchester United’s in-house TV channel after admitting he will have “difficulty” putting a team together to face Arsenal in the Premier League. 

United go into Wednesday’s clash with the Gunners looking for a first league win since November 3 as they face a side sitting eight points above them in the table. 

Mourinho was without defenders Victor Lindelof, Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly as they were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by lowly Southampton on Saturday, and he was asked by MUTV for an update on the injury crisis in defence. 

“I don’t want to update you,” the 55-year-old replied. 

“I would like Arsenal TV to ask the same questions but they don’t, they hide everything from the inside, so why should I answer to you.” 

Arsenal’s visit is the first of two home games in four days for United, who have won only three of their six Premier League fixtures at Old Trafford this season. 

The Red Devils entertain Fulham on Saturday and, with a trip to Liverpool coming off the back of their Champions League game at Valencia on 12 December, Mourinho has made clear the difficulties he faces in picking a balanced XI ahead of such a busy period in the season. 

“We are going to be in difficulty again to build the team,” said Mourinho

“We are again going to have to make adaptations and compensations to try to give some balance to the team. 

“But then I believe we are again going to have the spirit to fight and to try to win the match.” 

