This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 18 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jose Mourinho sacked as Manchester United manager

Mourinho dismissed in the wake of Sunday’s 3-1 defeat against rivals Liverpool.

By Niall Kelly Tuesday 18 Dec 2018, 9:53 AM
1 hour ago 44,479 Views 118 Comments
https://the42.ie/4401608

Spain: Valencia-Manchester United. UEFA Champions League. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

JOSE MOURINHO HAS been sacked following Manchester United’s worst start to a season since 1990.

“Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect,” United said in a short statement on Tuesday morning.

“The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future.

“A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager.”

Michael Carrick is expected to take charge of training until a caretaker is in place, but it is not yet known if he will be in the dugout for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Cardiff City.

Mourinho’s dismissal comes in the wake of a toothless 3-1 defeat against Liverpool last weekend, a result which left them a massive 19 points off the top of the table and, more worryingly, 11 points adrift of the top four and the Champions League places.

It was a dismal end to an Old Trafford reign which began with much promise, and three trophies, following the Portuguese manager’s appointment in May 2016.

United won the Community Shield, the EFL Cup and the Europa League in Mourinho’s first season at the helm — that European success enough to deliver Champions League qualification despite only finishing sixth in the league.

A Premier League title race with Manchester City never quite materialised in 2017/18 and although United finished in second place, they were a distant 19 points behind their near neighbours.

Early defeats to Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur put United and Mourinho under immediate pressure this season, which intensified following a string of uninspiring displays and a 3-1 defeat against Man City which left them languishing in eighth place.

United’s progress to the Champions League last 16 — where they will meet Paris Saint-Germain in February — provided some respite, but Sunday’s defeat at Anfield put the prospect of a top-four finish in even more jeopardy, with Mourinho conceding that was now the best that United could hope to achieve.

“What do you mean by fix?” he asked. “You mean win the title? I can’t fix this.

“We can still finish fourth. I think it is not easy. For sure we are going to finish in the top six like all of the other historically top teams, but the best we can get is the fourth position.

“Now we have to look to the fifth position and then probably later the fourth.” 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (118)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    FOOTBALL
    Robertson: 'Unbelievable' Alisson will bounce back from mistake against United
    Robertson: 'Unbelievable' Alisson will bounce back from mistake against United
    Lampard's Derby retain Brian Clough Trophy after tense stalemate in East Midlands derby
    Martial's agent clouds long-term future after United trigger extension
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'He's a prime example of everything thatâs wrong at Manchester United' - Ince blasts Lingard
    'He's a prime example of everything that’s wrong at Manchester United' - Ince blasts Lingard
    Paul Pogba left on bench for Liverpool-Man United clash
    As it happened: Liverpool v Manchester United, Premier League
    LIVERPOOL
    Ex-Ireland, Liverpool and Man City striker Robinson suffering from cancer
    Ex-Ireland, Liverpool and Man City striker Robinson suffering from cancer
    Shaqiri revels in 'beautiful feeling' in putting United to the sword
    Who can Liverpool, Spurs, City and United face in the Champions League round of 16?
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Liverpool should be too good for Bayern' - McManaman and Garcia confident of progress
    'Liverpool should be too good for Bayern' - McManaman and Garcia confident of progress
    Is Roy Keane a good pundit?
    'Liverpool are streets ahead': Man United legends turn on Mourinho

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie