'I'd have a mirror put in the dressing room' - the football world reacts to Mourinho's departure

THE MOURINHO ERA at Manchester United is over.
After overseeing their worst start to the season since 1990, Jose Mourinho has been sacked from the Old Trafford club, two-and-a-half years after taking charge.
Defeat to Liverpool at the weekend proved to the be the final straw as United now sit in sixth place on the Premier League table 19 points off the top spot. They’re also 11 points away from the top four and the Champions League places.
The atmosphere has seemingly become toxic at the club throughout United’s recent decline in form, with rumours of unrest between players and Mourinho regularly making headlines.
This dismal period at the club has resulted in Mourinho’s departure and the footballing world has been responding to the news.
Gary Lineker
Jim Beglin
David Squires
Dan Walker
Piers Morgan
Le Galaxie
Stephen Elliott
Richard Jolly
Paul McGrath
Patrice Evra
Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:
COMMENTS (2)