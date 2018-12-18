'I'd have a mirror put in the dressing room' - the football world reacts to Mourinho's departure

Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Manchester United after two-and-a-half years in charge.

THE MOURINHO ERA at Manchester United is over.

After overseeing their worst start to the season since 1990, Jose Mourinho has been sacked from the Old Trafford club, two-and-a-half years after taking charge.

Defeat to Liverpool at the weekend proved to the be the final straw as United now sit in sixth place on the Premier League table 19 points off the top spot. They’re also 11 points away from the top four and the Champions League places.

The atmosphere has seemingly become toxic at the club throughout United’s recent decline in form, with rumours of unrest between players and Mourinho regularly making headlines.

This dismal period at the club has resulted in Mourinho’s departure and the footballing world has been responding to the news.

Gary Lineker

With @ManUtd 19 points behind @LFC after 17 games, with the vast majority of players playing way below their best...and dour football to boot. Given Mourinho was allowed to spend hundreds of millions on those players the split seemed inevitable. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 18, 2018 Source: Gary Lineker /Twitter

Jim Beglin

Some irony in the fact that Jose always deflected criticism elsewhere and yet a couple at Anfield saw him off. — Jim Beglin (@jimbeglin) December 18, 2018 Source: Jim Beglin /Twitter

David Squires

Dan Walker

Mourinho will get all the headlines but those upstairs at Old Trafford need to seriously review how they do things after failing every manager since Sir Alex Ferguson. — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) December 18, 2018 Source: Dan Walker /Twitter

Piers Morgan

Jose Mourinho will now be gleefully pulverised by all & sundry but I love the guy.

Brilliant manager, great character, incredible track record.

Too many overpaid mediocre flash git egos in that United team.

Jose will be back soon, winning big trophies again. pic.twitter.com/3Z8NfHp8vL — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 18, 2018 Source: Piers Morgan /Twitter

Le Galaxie

Thierry Henry on a Liverpool bound flight right now to touch Jamie Carragher's leg. — LE GALAXIE (@LeGalaxie) December 18, 2018 Source: LE GALAXIE /Twitter

Stephen Elliott

Richard Jolly

Jose Mourinho leaves Manchester United with a worse defensive record than Huddersfield, the same goal difference as Leicester and the same number of wins as Bournemouth. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) December 18, 2018 Source: Richard Jolly /Twitter

Paul McGrath

Jose Mourinho . Gone ! Three or four players should be getting their suit cases at the ready , because what’s been going on on the field is disgraceful. I’d have a mirror put in the dressing Room . #MUFC. — Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) December 18, 2018 Source: Paul McGrath /Twitter

Patrice Evra

The thing that is annoying me the most right now is why are people so focused on @paulpogba and Jose Mourinho. Let's focus on rebuilding something solid instead of being in a playground. Doing this is only disrespecting the badge, from now we only need positivity. #ManUtd #MUFC pic.twitter.com/ClmWqmgf7G — Patrice Evra (@Evra) December 18, 2018 Source: Patrice Evra /Twitter

