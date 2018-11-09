This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 9 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Setback for Ireland U21 captain as keyhole surgery rules him out for three months

Josh Cullen is facing an extended period on the sidelines.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 9 Nov 2018, 2:55 PM
1 hour ago 1,766 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4331486

IRISH MIDFIELDER JOSH Cullen has suffered a cruel injury setback after dislocating his shoulder during Charlton Athletic’s League One defeat of Walsall on Tuesday evening. 

Cullen, the Ireland U21 captain, is now facing the prospect of up to three months on the sideline after undergoing keyhole surgery to repair the damage. 

Southend United v Charlton Athletic - Sky Bet League One - Roots Hall Cullen had impressed in the Charlton midfield this season. Source: EMPICS Sport

It is an untimely blow for the 22-year-old, who had became an integral part of Charlton’s midfield this season having joined on a season-long loan from West Ham United.

Cullen had been in excellent form for Lee Bowyer’s side, starting 11 league games this term to help Charlton maintain their position in the play-off berths through the first block of fixtures.

With his West Ham contract expiring next summer, Cullen was keen to impress at the Valley this season as he looks to fulfil his undoubted potential having made his Hammers debut as a 19-year-old.

Cullen has made nine first-team appearances for West Ham since his senior bow in 2016, but with opportunities hard to come by at the Premier League club, has spent time on loan with Bradford City, Bolton Wanderers and Charlton in recent seasons.

The English-born midfielder made over 60 appearances for Bradford between February 2016 and May 2017, and last season played 12 times for Bolton in the Championship during a five month-spell.

He will be out of action for between 10 and 12 weeks, Charlton said in a statement.   

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Sean O'Brien and his 'contagious confidence' back to boost Ireland
    Sean O'Brien and his 'contagious confidence' back to boost Ireland
    Schmidt promises a place in the stands for players looking beyond Argentina
    'Are we currently comfortable with where we're at? We're never comfortable'
    FOOTBALL
    Henderson and Keita hand Liverpool timely fitness boosts after shaking off hamstring problems
    Henderson and Keita hand Liverpool timely fitness boosts after shaking off hamstring problems
    Confused Portland players start to celebrate - then discover the game has gone to penalties
    Everton handed two-year academy transfer ban for breaching recruitment rules
    IRELAND
    'No matter what Joe does, he has changed Irish rugby' - Rory Best
    'No matter what Joe does, he has changed Irish rugby' - Rory Best
    All Blacks legend McCaw welcomes prospect of Schmidt return to New Zealand
    Big stage for Larmour to shine, O'Brien back and one unlucky lock misses out
    ARGENTINA
    Argentina flyer Delguy keen on rematch with Stockdale
    Argentina flyer Delguy keen on rematch with Stockdale
    How well do you remember Ireland's painful World Cup exits at the hands of Argentina?
    'The homework Tadhg does gets him into positions to play the way he does'
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie