Setback for Ireland U21 captain as keyhole surgery rules him out for three months

IRISH MIDFIELDER JOSH Cullen has suffered a cruel injury setback after dislocating his shoulder during Charlton Athletic’s League One defeat of Walsall on Tuesday evening.

Cullen, the Ireland U21 captain, is now facing the prospect of up to three months on the sideline after undergoing keyhole surgery to repair the damage.

Cullen had impressed in the Charlton midfield this season. Source: EMPICS Sport

It is an untimely blow for the 22-year-old, who had became an integral part of Charlton’s midfield this season having joined on a season-long loan from West Ham United.

Cullen had been in excellent form for Lee Bowyer’s side, starting 11 league games this term to help Charlton maintain their position in the play-off berths through the first block of fixtures.

With his West Ham contract expiring next summer, Cullen was keen to impress at the Valley this season as he looks to fulfil his undoubted potential having made his Hammers debut as a 19-year-old.

Cullen has made nine first-team appearances for West Ham since his senior bow in 2016, but with opportunities hard to come by at the Premier League club, has spent time on loan with Bradford City, Bolton Wanderers and Charlton in recent seasons.

The English-born midfielder made over 60 appearances for Bradford between February 2016 and May 2017, and last season played 12 times for Bolton in the Championship during a five month-spell.

He will be out of action for between 10 and 12 weeks, Charlton said in a statement.

