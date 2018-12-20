This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gordon suspended by NFL hours after leaving Patriots to 'focus on my mental health'

The 27-year-old was suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL’s drug abuse policy.

By AFP Thursday 20 Dec 2018, 9:06 PM
2 hours ago 4,843 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4409073
Josh Gordon warming up before an NFL game.
Image: Keith Srakocic
Josh Gordon warming up before an NFL game.
Josh Gordon warming up before an NFL game.
Image: Keith Srakocic

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS receiver Josh Gordon was suspended indefinitely Thursday by the NFL for violating terms of his conditional reinstatement under the league’s drug abuse policy.

The 27-year-old receiver, who had been suspended most of the previous four NFL seasons after multiple drug violations, said he would focus on his mental health in hopes of making another NFL comeback.

“I take my mental health very seriously at this point to ensure I remain able to perform at the highest level,” Gordon said. “I have recently felt like I could have a better grasp on things mentally. With that said, I will be stepping away from the football field for a bit to focus on my mental health.

“I continue down the path to getting back to 100 percent.”

It’s the fifth career banishment for Gordon, who missed two games in 2013 and 10 games in 2014 for a substance abuse violation, with 20 more games starting in 2015 for substance abuse.

He played in only 10 games between 2014 and 2018.

“We support Josh Gordon in his continued efforts to focus on his health. His attempt to do so is a private and personal matter, which we intend to respect,” the Patriots said in a statement.

Gordon caught 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games this season and his loss will be another hit for a Patriots squad trying to recover from two consecutive defeats.

At 9-5, the Patriots could clinch a playoff berth and division crown by beating Buffalo on Sunday at home.

COMMENTS (3)

