Monday 7 January, 2019
Derry City complete the capture of former Celtic youth player from Brighton

20-year-old defender Josh Kerr has joined on a six-month loan deal.

By Emma Duffy Monday 7 Jan 2019, 2:31 PM
1 hour ago 1,893 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4426999
Signed, sealed, delivered: Josh Kerr.
Image: Derry City FC.
Signed, sealed, delivered: Josh Kerr.
Signed, sealed, delivered: Josh Kerr.
Image: Derry City FC.

DERRY CITY HAVE signed former Celtic and Brighton youth player Josh Kerr. 

The 20-year-old defender comes to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division outfit on a six-month loan deal from the Seagulls, for whom he joined from Celtic on a two-year contract in the summer of 2017.

Prior to that, Scottish-born Kerr spent five years with the Hoops winning the Scottish FA (SFA) Youth Cup — beating Rangers 3-0 in the final — and playing in the Uefa Youth League against the likes of Manchester City and Barcelona.

At Brighton, Kerr has been a key player for their U23 side. He has helped them win promotion to the top flight, and scored their winner in the Sussex Cup final last May.

“Josh has been on the radar for a while,” Derry manager Declan Devine said of his newest recruit. “[He] ticks all the boxes for us in terms of age profile, background, ability and presence.

“Everybody’s coming here for the right reasons, everyone’s coming here with a point to prove and are determined to play.

“It’s vital for a young centre-back, you’ve to get your games and you can only get better with experience.”

Devine and academy director Paddy McCourt recently watched Kerr in action and were impressed, while the youngster himself did plenty of research on the Candystripes before putting pen to paper and making the move to the Brandywell.

Derry native Shane Duffy is a team-mate of Kerr’s at Brighton, while countryman Ally Roy lined out for City last season.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

