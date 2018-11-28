Leinster's Murphy finding a balance between rugby and medicine

A SENIOR DEBUT this time last year lifted the weight of pressure off Josh Murphy’s shoulders, but a first senior contract with Leinster has brought its own demands.

After biding his time through the province’s academy, patiently waiting for his opportunity, Murphy’s hard work was rewarded as he enjoyed a breakthrough season last term at the age of 22.

Murphy in action against Ospreys last week. Source: Ben Whitley/INPHO

The former St Michael’s College back row came off the bench for his first cap against Glasgow Warriors before going on to start eight games during Leinster’s double-winning campaign, and a senior contract followed.

“There is a bit of pressure on you in third year of the academy,” he admits. “You kind of know in the third year that there is always four or five of you who need to start getting some senior game time.

“I wouldn’t say it’s worrying times, but it’s pressure alright. You just want to get the opportunity to perform. You know you are there for a reason. I wouldn’t use the word ‘worrying’ but there is a bit of pressure. You want to get a chance as soon as possible.”

Murphy managed to stake his claim in the uber-competitive back row department at Leinster with a series of influential performances, and last Friday’s win over Ospreys was the blindside’s fourth start of the Pro14 season.

“You always just want to play as many games as possible,” Murphy says. “Especially when you are not in the academy anymore, it becomes not enough to just play one or two games. I want to play every game.

“I have been given plenty of opportunities. Some games have gone well and then… I think everyone takes their chance in Leinster so you just need to keep performing to you best.

“I have taken my chance to a certain extent but I want to push on now and keep putting other players ahead of me under pressure. Keep looking for more chances.”

With Sean O’Brien and Dan Leavy sidelined indefinitely after sustaining injuries on international duty, and Rhys Ruddock and Josh van der Flier filtering back following the November Tests, Murphy knows it’s important for him to stand up against the Dragons on Saturday [KO 5.15pm, eir Sport/TG4].

But the former Ireland U20 international — who can also be deployed in the second row given his 6ft 4in frame — isn’t putting too much pressure on himself to perform in the number six jersey.

“I think the other lads put pressure on you and then you just go all out. Try to stay confident and do what you are there for — to do your job in the team. Don’t try and overdo it.

“I don’t put pressure on myself to overdo it. Just make sure you do your best every time and do try and be like them I suppose.”

Murphy’s robust performance against the Ospreys was even more impressive when you consider the week he had in the build-up, as he juggled training with a set of practical exams in St Vincent’s Hospital.

In the fifth year of studying medicine at UCD, Murphy has had to find the right balance between rugby and his academic studies, something Leinster’s backs coach Felipe Contepomi did during his playing career with the province.

“I only talked to him for the first time [about it] last week when we were in South Africa,” Murphy explains.

Murphy speaking to the media at UCD this week. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“I was beside him and said, ‘How did you go about dealing with it all when you were away?’

“But for the most part I just let him be the backs coach. I don’t want to annoy him too much. It gives you confidence it can be done.

“Last week was interesting, I had some exams earlier in the week, so I got in in time for training on Monday, then I was done on Tuesday so it was grand.

“It was a practical exam on Tuesday, then it was out of the way until the Ospreys game. They were sound enough to get me in Vincent’s on Tuesday for the practical.”

What does that involve?

“There were six stations, and you have to examine a different system per station.

“First one you go in, you’ve eight minutes to figure out what’s wrong with this person’s heart, you have to go through the motions and show them you know everything. Then try and give them a diagnosis without panicking too much, then answer questions.

Next up was lungs, then brain, eight minutes each way. Then communications, telling people bad news or something. That was the practical exam. It was an hour but it feels like ten minutes when it’s finished.

While Murphy remains focused on his rugby career, and in the short-term Saturday’s round 10 clash at Rodney Parade, he is cognisant of the fact it won’t be there forever.

“I kinda went offline for the last few weeks, I didn’t talk to too many people leading up to those exams,” he added.

“It’s getting to the stage where I’m starting to enjoy it more, because for the first few years it was all books, chemistry and stuff, and wondering, ‘Why the hell am I doing this?’

“But now I’m in the hospital, and seeing what the end of it might be and you can actually get to be a doctor. It’s tougher time-wise, but I realise why I’m doing it now.

“I can only be a rugby player for so long, so hopefully both will work out and medicine will slot in when I finish rugby.”

