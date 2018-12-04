This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Do the Hearns want to kill their cash cow?': Warren tells Joshua to make the Fury fight happen

Frank Warren wants to work with Eddie Hearn to make a huge domestic heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

By The42 Team Tuesday 4 Dec 2018, 2:51 PM
Composite image of Anthony Joshua (L) and Tyson Fury as world heavyweight champion
Composite image of Anthony Joshua (L) and Tyson Fury as world heavyweight champion
Composite image of Anthony Joshua (L) and Tyson Fury as world heavyweight champion

TYSON FURY’S PROMOTER Frank Warren has told Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn to give him a call in a bid to make a mouth-watering and lucrative bout between the British rivals.

On Saturday, Fury controversially drew his Los Angeles fight with Deontay Wilder for the American’s WBC heavyweight title.

Despite many feeling that Fury, who twice had to get off the canvas, had controlled the fight, only one judge scored in his favour in a contentious ruling.

A rematch with Wilder is a very realistic possibility with the winner then perhaps facing Joshua, who holds the IBF, WBA and WBO straps formerly held by Fury, later in 2019.

Despite rarely putting on fights between his stable and Matchroom rival Hearn, Warren believes the fans want them to organise a fight that would draw huge interest.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “If you did a poll now with the fans for Anthony Joshua’s next fight, what do you think would be top of the pops there?

“I’m quite sure [they want] to see the top Brit fighting the top Brit.

“And there’s all this negotiations now about who gets what percentage. It’s really simple, this fight: it’s 50-50 down the middle.

What? ‘Tyson Fury doesn’t bring anything to the party?’ Do you not think if he fought Deontay Wilder over here, 80,000 people wouldn’t turn up to see the rematch? Course they would.

Warren told Joshua, who challenged Wilder or Fury to take him on next via a Twitter post, that if he wants the fight he must tell his team to make it happen.

“He [Joshua] needs to go and tell the people who are looking after his affairs and order them to do it because that’s what happened with Tyson and I,” Warren added.

“Tyson and I spoke about fighting Wilder and he said, ‘Go and do it, make it happen’. That’s what I did.

“It’s up to him and I believe that’s how he wants it. He needs to go and tell his people to make the fight.

Phone me up, let’s sit down and make this fight happen. It’s all very well to keep talking about it, but at the end of the day, do the Hearns want to kill their cash cow?

