Joshua is 'begging' for unification fight, claims Wilder

DEONTAY WILDER CLAIMS Anthony Joshua is “begging” for a heavyweight unification fight following the American’s controversial clash with Tyson Fury.

WBC champion Wilder failed to agree a deal with WBA, IBF and WBO belt-holder Joshua (22-0) earlier this year, instead swiftly negotiating with Fury (27-0-1) for a bout that contentiously ended in a draw.

And the WBC have since sanctioned a rematch between Wilder and Fury, seemingly putting paid to Joshua’s hopes of moving back into the picture for a big-money fight.

With Joshua yet to announce an opponent for his scheduled next Wembley bout in April 2019, Wilder says the Briton has become a little desperate in his bid to sort a deal.

“They’re definitely begging now,” Wilder told The Joe Rogan Experience about Joshua’s team. “His management have been trying to reach out to mine all of a sudden.

“He could have had this opportunity, he had many opportunities; he could have fought Luis Ortiz, he could have fought me, he had a chance to fight Fury.

“But people want to know who’s the best, especially after seeing this Fury fight, and I’ve been trying to show people who is the best. I’m always going to say I’m the best until I’m defeated.”

Wilder has 40 wins and one draw from his 41 professional fights.

