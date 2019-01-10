This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 10 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mata calm about Manchester United contract situation

The midfielder has no plans to depart England even though his contract at Old Trafford is running down.

By The42 Team Thursday 10 Jan 2019, 9:06 PM
1 hour ago 3,037 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4434160
Queen Sofia presents the Queen Sofia Award for fair play to Juan Mata in Madrid.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Queen Sofia presents the Queen Sofia Award for fair play to Juan Mata in Madrid.
Queen Sofia presents the Queen Sofia Award for fair play to Juan Mata in Madrid.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

JUAN MATA IS calm about his contract situation with Manchester United and is uncertain whether he will ever return to Spain in the future.

The Manchester United winger’s contract is set to expire next summer and no new deal has been offered, despite the fact he could leave for free at the end of the season.

Mata was in Madrid on Thursday to be recognised with an award honouring his work setting up the Common Goal charity, presented by Queen Sofia of Spain.

And after, he was asked about his future by AS, specifically about whether a return to Spain could happen.

“I don’t know,” Mata told AS. “I’ve been in England for a good while, in a league that I’m well accustomed to and where I’ve adapted well, but it’s true that at times you miss home, your family, your friends.

“But I don’t know if I’ll return to Spain in the near future.”

“I’m calm [about the situation at United]. I’m at the fantastic club that is Manchester United, one of the biggest in the world.

“I have to think about the short term and do well from now on.”

While Mata might be in the last six months of his United contract, the attacker is focused on the rest of the season as the club try to recover from their poor start which saw manager Jose Mourinho sacked.

The goal for the Red Devils is to reach the top four, according to Mata.

Spain: Valencia-Manchester United Mata is out of contract at United this summer. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

“We’ve picked up some good results,” he said. “We’re trying to play as well as possible to win for the club.

“We were going through a difficult time and we’re focused on finishing the season as well as possible and reaching our goal of a place in the Champions League. We would like to have other objectives but that is the reality.”

Mourinho’s sacking saw Mata’s second spell under the manager come to an end.

That first, at Chelsea, did not end harmoniously after Mourinho refused to play Mata, but the former World Cup winner says he has no ill will toward the Portuguese after their time together at Old Trafford.

“I’ve played under him on two occasions, at Chelsea and Manchester United,” Mata explained. “This year things were difficult, we weren’t getting results, but I’m sure — as he has said himself — he will return to football soon and I wish him all the best.”

United have been rejuvenated under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with five straight wins, four of which came in the Premier League.

Mata doesn’t believe much has changed aside from Solskjaer giving the players confidence, but he warns that there will be difficulties despite the early success the team has enjoyed under the Norwegian.

“Nothing has changed in particular,” Mata added.

“A coach came in who is a club legend and has given us confidence. I think it was important to start well and we got a good result away from home and from then on everything has gone well.

“I’m sure that there will be difficult times under this manager between now and the end of the season but we’ll give our all.”

Ahead of a huge weekend of Heineken Champions Cup action, Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey assess the provinces’ chances of putting a foot in the last eight:


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    FOOTBALL
    Dyche rubbishes Tarkowski to Liverpool link as a 'bizarre rumour'
    Dyche rubbishes Tarkowski to Liverpool link as a 'bizarre rumour'
    Arsenal not currently in a position to make permanent deals, says Emery
    'They don't just beat you, they annihilate you' - Burton boss Clough gracious after City slaughter
    LEINSTER
    How they stand: The state of play across the Champions Cup pools
    How they stand: The state of play across the Champions Cup pools
    Can Ross Byrne fill Johnny Sexton's boots for Leinster's pivotal clash with Toulouse?
    Munster and Leinster name teams for 'A' inter-pro at Thomond Park
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Pogba back from injury for Man United's trip to Wembley
    Pogba back from injury for Man United's trip to Wembley
    Everton midfielder: 'The football played by Big Sam was awful, if it could even be called football'
    Mourinho preparing for 'the next step' but Benfica return ruled out
    BOXING
    'She has good morals': Pete Taylor opens up on pre-Rio Olympics split with daughter Katie
    'She has good morals': Pete Taylor opens up on pre-Rio Olympics split with daughter Katie
    Critically acclaimed 'Katie' film to air on RTÉ and become available in UK next week
    Dublin's Lynn 'The Hunter' Harvey lands her dream fight for the European title

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie