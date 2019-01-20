This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Judd Trump overpowers Ronnie O'Sullivan in Masters final

The newly crowned champion rarely looked back, after establishing a 7-1 lead in the opening session.

By AFP Sunday 20 Jan 2019, 10:33 PM
By AFP Sunday 20 Jan 2019, 10:33 PM
https://the42.ie/4450492
Judd Trump celebrates with the Paul Hunter trophy with his family during day eight of the 2019 Dafabet Masters at Alexandra Palace, London.
Image: Steven Paston
Judd Trump celebrates with the Paul Hunter trophy with his family during day eight of the 2019 Dafabet Masters at Alexandra Palace, London.
Judd Trump celebrates with the Paul Hunter trophy with his family during day eight of the 2019 Dafabet Masters at Alexandra Palace, London.
Image: Steven Paston

JUDD TRUMP WON his first Masters title in commanding fashion with a 10-4 win over seven-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan in the final at London’s Alexandra Palace on Sunday.

Trump rarely looked back, establishing a 7-1 lead in the opening session and that was too much of a deficit even for O’Sullivan to overcome in this all-English contest.

Victory gave Trump just his second title in a ‘triple crown event (World Championship, UK Championship and Masters) following the 29-year-old’s 2011 UK success.

Trump is proving something of a bogey man for O’Sullivan, who last month won the UK Championship for a seventh time, as he also defeated ‘The Rocket’ in the final of the Northern Ireland Open in November.

“I want to congratulate Judd — he played fantastically well,” O’Sullivan, 43, told the BBC. “Seven-one down against him was nigh on impossible. I tried to have a go but it just wasn’t enough.

“Overall this year has been OK, but you are naturally disappointed when you lose in a final.”

Trump surged into as 4-0 lead that included breaks of 89 and 87 before O’Sullivan, who had only scored 45 points in total in those first four frames, won the fifth with a break of 69.

But there was no stopping Trump as he won the next three.

O’Sullivan won the first frame of the evening session only for Trump to respond immediately with a break of 88 as he went 8-2 up.

The next three frames saw O’Sullivan make century clearances of 114 and 109, either side of Trump moving to within one frame of victory.

But any remaining hopes of a stunning comeback were dashed when O’Sullivan left a pink over the pocket, allowing Trump to finish the job.

“I have waited a long time for this…it is a dream come true,” said Trump.

