39 mins ago

There’s no doubt who has taken the bigger scalps en route to this evening’s decider. Jude’s pulled off a late, late heist against Ballymun Kickhams in the quarter-finals, coming from three points down with three minutes to play to eke out a one-point win.

And then in the semis, they put holders St Vincent’s to the sword, blowing the Marino men away by nine points to cement their own claims as serious title contenders.