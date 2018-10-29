This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 29 October, 2018
Liveblog

26 mins – Bad, bad wide from McManamon, who was under a bit of pressure, but still missed the target by a good three metres to left.

25 mins — Kilmacud Crokes 0-6 St Jude’s 0-2: Seamus Ryan bursts forward from midfield to kick Jude’s first point from play, but Crokes’ response is a swift one and Craig Dias restores their four-point advantage.

21 mins — Kilmacud Crokes 0-5 St Jude’s 0-1: In what should be news to absolutely nobody, Paul Mannion looks a class apart out there this evening. Crokes hit him with a beautiful angled ball, he gets a run on Ciaran Fitzpatrick, and clips over another fine point.

20 mins – Niall O’Shea drills in a shot but it ends only in Jude’s first wide of the evening.

20 mins – Callum Pearson catches Oisin Manning a little bit high and a little bit late in the tackle, right in front of the linesman on the stand side, and he earns himself a yellow card for his trouble.

19 mins – HUGE shoulder from Chris Guckian on Cian O’Connor. 

18 mins — Kilmacud Crokes 0-4 St Jude’s 0-1: Jude’s play a low ball in towards the full-forward line and in the scramble, Simon King is fouled by Liam Flatman. Niall Coakley points the free and after almost 18 scoreless minutes, Jude’s are on the board.

14 mins — Kilmacud Crokes 0-4 St Jude’s 0-0: All too easy for Crokes. They pounce on a poor kickout from Jude’s keeper Liam Mailey, pop it off to Mannion, and he converts an easy chance for his third score from play.

13 mins – Two Crokes wides in quick succession, first from Shane Horan and then from Pat Burke. Jude’s aren’t seeing much ball in the opposition half at the moment.

11 mins — Kilmacud Crokes 0-3 St Jude’s 0-0: Space opens up for Shane Cunningham and he adds another score to extend Crokes’ lead. After a nip-and-tuck start from both sides, it’s clearly Crokes who have settled the best now.

9 mins — Kilmacud Crokes 0-2 St Jude’s 0-0: Majestic from Paul Mannion! There wasn’t much of a shot on for him, with Cillian O’Reilly hot on his heels and forcing him away from goal towards the touchline on the stand side, but Mannion took two quick steps to make an angle and then curled over a score from a very tricky angle. Beautiful.

8 mins – Half-chance for Crokes’ Callum Pearson but he doesn’t catch his shot cleanly and it bobbles well wide of the Jude’s goal without troubling goalkeeper Liam Mailey.

7 mins – Kevin McManamon goes up against Andrew McGowan and tries to power his way past the Crokes full-back and down the line, but he’s whistled for a foul. There didn’t look to be a huge amount in that.

5 mins — Kilmacud Crokes 0-1 St Jude’s 0-0: Crokes move the ball a bit quicker down the right side and this time, it ends in a point. Paul Mannion drifts a yard or two off his marker Ciaran Fitzpatrick and snaps the opening score over the bar.

3 mins – Again, Crokes dictate the play inside Jude’s territory but the Templeogue men have plenty of men behind the ball and it’s hard for Crokes to find a way through. Shane Horan takes it on himself to make something happen but scuffs his shot wide.

1 min – Patient build-up by Crokes but when Craig Dias tries to break through the line, he spills the ball forward and is beaten to it Mark Sweeney. He catches Sweeney high – right in front of the referee – but it’s a Jude’s free and nothing more.

THROW IN: Sean McCarthy from St Vincent’s is the man in the middle and he gets us underway.

For their part, Kilmacud started the bank holiday weekend with dreams of a cross-code double. But the drama of last week’s hurling decider was followed by heartbreak against Ballyboden in yesterday’s replay, and so all eyes are on Paul Mannion and the footballers to make Parnell Park a happy hunting ground once again.

Paul Mannion during the warm-up Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Dubs star Kevin McManamon is one of the survivors from the Jude’s side which lost in 2009 final. Will this year’s adventure have a happier ending?

Kevin McManamon arrives Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

There’s no doubt who has taken the bigger scalps en route to this evening’s decider. Jude’s pulled off a late, late heist against Ballymun Kickhams in the quarter-finals, coming from three points down with three minutes to play to eke out a one-point win.

And then in the semis, they put holders St Vincent’s to the sword, blowing the Marino men away by nine points to cement their own claims as serious title contenders.

TEAM NEWS: Here’s the Crokes starting XV.

1. David Nestor

2. Liam Flatman
3. Andrew McGowan
4. Cian O’Sullivan

5. Cian O’Connor
6. Ross McGowan
7. Cillian O’Shea

8. Craig Dias
9. Conor Casey

10. Shane Cunningham
11. Paul Mannion
12. Shane Horan

13. Pat Burke
14. Dara Mullin
15. Callum Pearson

TEAM NEWS: Here’s how Jude’s will line out.

1. Liam Mailey

2. Oisin Manning
3. Ciaran Fitzpatrick
4. Cillian O’Reilly

5. Tom Lahiff
6. Niall O’Shea
7. Chris Guckian

8. Mark Sweeney
9. Seamus Ryan

10. Tom Devlin
11. Barry Fitzgerald
12. Kieran Doherty

13. Niall Coakley
14. Kevin McMananom
15. Padraic Clarke

When St Jude’s GAA club was set up in Tempelogue 40 years ago, they could hardly have dared to dream that one day they would be crowned the football kings of Dublin. 

After missing out to Ballyboden St Enda’s in 2009, today Jude’s have their shot at history again as they take on a Kilmacud Crokes side who have enjoyed plenty of glory days of their own, but would desperately love another county title to bridge the gap to their most recent success back in 2010.

Throw-in has been put back by 15 minutes so we’ll be underway in Parnell Park at 5.15pm.

