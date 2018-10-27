This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 27 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I don't think I am going to die': Lopetegui plays down speculation that his job is on the line at El Clasico

The Real Madrid boss is widely believed to be on borrowed time as they prepare to face Barcelona on Sunday.

By AFP Saturday 27 Oct 2018, 4:39 PM
36 minutes ago 480 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4309590
Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui is under pressure.
Image: AFP7
Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui is under pressure.
Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui is under pressure.
Image: AFP7

FACED WITH UNCOMFORTABLE questions about his future amid speculation that he is set to be sacked, Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui tried to play down suggestions that his job is on the line in Sunday’s Clasico against Barcelona.

“I hope to still be breathing. I don’t think I am going to die,” Lopetegui told reporters on Saturday ahead of the trip to the Camp Nou.

“Everyone is 100 percent full of energy and my energies are 100 percent focused on helping the team.”

The 52-year-old is widely believed to be on borrowed time at the Santiago Bernabeu, just four months after his appointment as the successor to Zinedine Zidane.

The pressure is on Lopetegui after Real went on a run of five games without a win, losing four and scoring just one goal in that time.

The sequence was ended in a 2-1 win against Czech side Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League in midweek, but the unconvincing performance did little to suggest Lopetegui would stay much longer in the job.

A defeat at the Camp Nou against a Barcelona side missing the injured Lionel Messi would see Real fall seven points behind the league leaders just 10 games into the campaign.

But the former Spain coach, who represented both Barcelona and Real in his career as a goalkeeper, was not in the mood for answering constant questions on his future.

“I have 100% energy and I am not going to waste even 0.01% of that answering that question,” he replied to one journalist.

Whether or not it proves to be his final game in charge, Lopetegui is confident Marcelo will be able to take part.

The Brazilian came off with a knock against Viktoria Plzen but has trained normally. Isco’s chances of starting the game are in doubt, however.

Having been denied the chance to lead Spain into the World Cup after being sacked on the eve of the competition for agreeing to take the Real job, Lopetegui is adamant that Sunday’s game is the biggest of his managerial career.

He said: “Nothing compares to it. In footballing terms of course it’s a game with huge expectation and it’s the highest level.”

© – AFP, 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Another new job for Paul Lambert as Ipswich Town appoint ex-Celtic midfielder
    Another new job for Paul Lambert as Ipswich Town appoint ex-Celtic midfielder
    Eriksson returns to international management for the first time since 2010 World Cup
    'You lose against Juventus and they have 70% possession... Could you imagine that with Ferguson?'
    IRELAND
    'Keith Earls would've been a massive inspiration coming from a similar area to me'
    'Keith Earls would've been a massive inspiration coming from a similar area to me'
    Jordan Larmour nominated for World Rugby award after outstanding year for club and country
    Keith Earls returns as Van Graan makes 7 changes for Glasgow showdown
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Brighton defender becomes the oldest player to assist a Premier League goal since Jussi Jaaskelainen
    Brighton defender becomes the oldest player to assist a Premier League goal since Jussi Jaaskelainen
    Salah and Mane instrumental as Liverpool go top of the Premier League
    LIVE: Liverpool v Cardiff, Premier League
    LEAGUE OF IRELAND
    Derry City part company with Kenny Shiels following dismal league campaign
    Derry City part company with Kenny Shiels following dismal league campaign
    Dundalk dominance, Ireland call-ups and teenage transfers: Our League of Ireland writers' review
    Sadlier hits hat-trick as Cork gear up for cup final by putting five past Bray

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie