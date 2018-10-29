Julen Lopetegui sacked as Real Madrid manager after disastrous four months in charge

JULEN LOPETEGUI HAS been sacked as manager of Real Madrid following a calamitous four month tenure in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 52-year-old took over at the beginning of July after being dismissed as Spanish national team manager right before the start of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He has endured a torrid time in charge, with Madrid currently seven points adrift of top spot in La Liga — sitting in eighth place following last night’s embarrassing 5-1 defeat to rivals Barcelona.

Santiago Solari, the club’s B team coach, has been put in temporary charge.

More to follow…

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: