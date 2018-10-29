This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Julen Lopetegui sacked as Real Madrid manager after disastrous four months in charge

The manager took over at the beginning of July but Madrid are currently eighth in La Liga.

By The42 Team Monday 29 Oct 2018, 8:10 PM
1 hour ago 4,617 Views 10 Comments
Madrid suffered a humiliating 5-1 defeat to Barcelona on Sunday.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
JULEN LOPETEGUI HAS been sacked as manager of Real Madrid following a calamitous four month tenure in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 52-year-old took over at the beginning of July after being dismissed as Spanish national team manager right before the start of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He has endured a torrid time in charge, with Madrid currently seven points adrift of top spot in La Liga — sitting in eighth place following last night’s embarrassing 5-1 defeat to rivals Barcelona.

Santiago Solari, the club’s B team coach, has been put in temporary charge.

More to follow…

