This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 5 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The blood alcohol test was negative': Toulon set the record straight over Savea car crash

The All Black winger fell asleep behind the wheel of the car he was driving on Saturday night.

By The42 Team Monday 5 Nov 2018, 9:47 PM
1 hour ago 3,089 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4324261
Savea was unharmed.
Savea was unharmed.
Savea was unharmed.

TOULON HAVE RESPONDED to “numerous comments” about Julian Savea’s car accident by stating that the winger was not drink driving when he flipped his vehicle.

Savea’s wife, Fatima, revealed on Instagram that the former All Black crashed after falling asleep behind the wheel following Toulon’s Top 14 victory over Perpignan on Saturday.

She said the 28-year-old was lucky to be “safe and sound”, adding that the ex-Hurricanes flyer is renowned for falling asleep “anywhere at any minute”.

Toulon stated on Monday that speculation Savea may have been under the influence of alcohol was unfounded.

“Following the numerous comments on the accident @juliansavea7, Rugby Club Toulonnais wishes to clarify that the blood alcohol test was negative,” the three-time European champions tweeted.

“The club has never doubted the integrity of its player and is happy to know he’s unscathed.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Boost for Scotland as Hogg returns from ankle injury with 6 players added to squad for November Tests
    Boost for Scotland as Hogg returns from ankle injury with 6 players added to squad for November Tests
    Farrell free to face All Blacks after escaping ban for 'no-arms' tackle
    Watch: Jordan Larmour caps first international start with delicious last-minute try
    CHICAGO
    Ringrose and Aki show spark but Henshaw primed for return against Pumas
    Ringrose and Aki show spark but Henshaw primed for return against Pumas
    O'Mahony fully fit but Argentina Test 'might be too soon' for Kearney
    Fearless Jordan Larmour lifts off with scintillating Chicago hat-trick
    ITALY
    Precious opportunity for Carbery and McGrath shows they're still learning
    Precious opportunity for Carbery and McGrath shows they're still learning
    Ulsterman Addison hungry for more after Ireland debut in Chicago
    'You get a double barrel shotgun, stick it on your foot and blow it off'
    FOOTBALL
    PSG appeal to CAS to stop Uefa's Financial Fair Play investigation
    PSG appeal to CAS to stop Uefa's Financial Fair Play investigation
    Boca and River agree to prohibit away fans from Superclásico Libertadores final
    United midfielder Nemanja Matic explains his decision not to wear a poppy
    IRELAND
    1,000 prominent people sign letter urging Varadkar to defend Irish citizens in Northern Ireland
    1,000 prominent people sign letter urging Varadkar to defend Irish citizens in Northern Ireland
    US-born Le Havre goalkeeper and talented U17 duo called up to Ireland squad
    Letter from Chicago: Larmour and Beirne big winners from week in the US

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie