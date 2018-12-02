'I can knock anyone out': Dos Santos hands Tuivasa the first defeat of his pro career

JUNIOR DOS SANTOS took a step towards another heavyweight title shot as he handed Tai Tuivasa the first defeat of his career in Adelaide overnight.

The former heavyweight champion knocked Tuivasa to the mat in the second round and pounced on the opportunity, raining down punches until referee Herb Dean was forced to step in and wave off the fight.

“I have knockout power and I can knock anyone out,” said the Brazilian, who has now won twice since losing to then-champion Stipe Miocic in May 2017.

In the co-main event, Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua battled back from the brink to stop Tyson Pedro in the third round of their light-heavyweight battle — the 22nd stoppage win of the veteran’s career.

Earlier in the evening there were also wins for Justin Willis against Mark Hunt, Tony Martin over Jake Matthews, Sodiq Yussuf against Suman Mokhtarian, and Jim Crute against Paul Craig.

