Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 2 December, 2018
Klopp sorry for invading pitch to celebrate Merseyside derby winner

The Reds manager ran to midfield and celebrated with Alissson Becker following substitute Divock Origi’s late goal at Anfield.

By The42 Team Sunday 2 Dec 2018, 9:13 PM
1 hour ago 5,043 Views 38 Comments
Emotions ran high at Anfield this evening.
Emotions ran high at Anfield this evening.
Emotions ran high at Anfield this evening.

JURGEN KLOPP SAYS he apologised to Marco Silva for running on the Anfield pitch to celebrate Divock Origi’s last-gasp Merseyside derby winner.

Sunday’s meeting between Liverpool and Everton looked set to end in a goalless draw before Jordan Pickford’s error enabled Origi to head home in the 96th minute.

An ecstatic Klopp ran on the pitch to embrace Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson as his side celebrated Origi’s goal at the other end of the pitch.

And the Liverpool manager accepted he overstepped the mark in a post-match interview with BBC Sport.

“First of all, I have to apologise for my run,” Klopp said. “I apologised immediately after to Marco Silva, I didn’t want to be disrespectful.

“My respect to Everton could not be bigger after that game. We knew how strong they were but today they were outstandingly strong and difficult with the way they played.

“The goal was lucky of course but our idea was clear: we wanted to win until the last second. We wanted to show that by bringing strikers on. It was a long and open game. I think we deserved the three points.”

Origi has now scored three goals in the Merseyside derby and Klopp said he has rarely viewed scenes like his dramatic late winner.

“Not often, it happens from time to time but not very often,” he added. “Thankfully, because it is better for the heart if football games are decided earlier.”

Klopp’s joy was in contrast with Everton’s misery after their atrocious Merseyside derby record was extended by Origi’s last-gasp goal.

And Everton defender Michael Keane said the team were rallying around England goalkeeper Pickford following his late mistake.

“Everyone is devastated and silent,” said Keane. ”We are consoling Jordan. He got unlucky. He has been brilliant for us.

“Everyone is devastated because of the work we put in. We had our chances and came close. We are devastated for ourselves and the fans.

“We went to a top team away from home and conceded late. If we keep playing like that and keep enjoying our football then we will get a win soon.

“We have proved we are capable of matching any team on our day. That is the positive we have to take. We have another game on Wednesday so need to get over this and make sure we are ready to get the win.”

Origi the Merseyside derby hero with bizarre 96th-minute winner against Everton

