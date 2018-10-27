‘He has a broken thumb and plays with a brace’: Klopp praises Mane for playing through the pain

Sadio Mane scored a brace for Liverpool in their win over Cardiff.

Sadio Mane scored a brace for Liverpool in their win over Cardiff.

JURGEN KLOPP HAS hailed Sadio Mane for playing – and delivering – through the pain in Liverpool’s 4-1 hammering of Cardiff City in Saturday’s English Premier League encounter.

Mane returned from the last international duty with a broken thumb that required a surgical procedure.

The winger suffered the injury while in training with Senegal ahead of an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan and was forced to watch on as the Teranga Lions booked a place at the 2019 Afcon.

After missing last week’s win over Huddersfield, the player returned for midweek’s Champions League victory over Red Star Belgrade, scoring one of the goals in the 4-0 rout at Anfield.

And on Saturday, he retained his position in Klopp’s line-up as he led the Reds’ late rampage, scoring twice to help the Reds move to the summit of the English top-flight log.

“He has a broken thumb and plays with a brace,” Klopp started.

I wouldn’t feel comfortable, to be honest but he obviously ignores it pretty well! His first goal he gets a goal and an assist! Very good performance. I’m completely happy with that.”

Mane has now scored six goals in nine Premier League outings this season.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: