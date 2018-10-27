This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 27 October, 2018
‘He has a broken thumb and plays with a brace’: Klopp praises Mane for playing through the pain

The Liverpool winger suffered the injury while in training with Senegal.

By The42 Team Saturday 27 Oct 2018, 8:28 PM
49 minutes ago 1,462 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4310039
Sadio Mane scored a brace for Liverpool in their win over Cardiff.
Image: Dave Thompson
Image: Dave Thompson
Sadio Mane scored a brace for Liverpool in their win over Cardiff.
Sadio Mane scored a brace for Liverpool in their win over Cardiff.
Image: Dave Thompson

JURGEN KLOPP HAS hailed Sadio Mane for playing – and delivering – through the pain in Liverpool’s 4-1 hammering of Cardiff City in Saturday’s English Premier League encounter.

Mane returned from the last international duty with a broken thumb that required a surgical procedure. 

The winger suffered the injury while in training with Senegal ahead of an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan and was forced to watch on as the Teranga Lions booked a place at the 2019 Afcon.

After missing last week’s win over Huddersfield, the player returned for midweek’s Champions League victory over Red Star Belgrade, scoring one of the goals in the 4-0 rout at Anfield.

And on Saturday, he retained his position in Klopp’s line-up as he led the Reds’ late rampage, scoring twice to help the Reds move to the summit of the English top-flight log.

“He has a broken thumb and plays with a brace,” Klopp started.

I wouldn’t feel comfortable, to be honest but he obviously ignores it pretty well! His first goal he gets a goal and an assist! Very good performance. I’m completely happy with that.”

Mane has now scored six goals in nine Premier League outings this season.

