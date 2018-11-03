This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 3 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Klopp: Liverpool made more mistakes at Arsenal than the officials

The Liverpool boss did not understand why Sadio Mane’s first half goal was ruled out.

By The42 Team Saturday 3 Nov 2018, 9:06 PM
34 minutes ago 1,747 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4321510
Klopp saw his side concede a late equaliser.
Image: Getty Images
Klopp saw his side concede a late equaliser.
Klopp saw his side concede a late equaliser.
Image: Getty Images

JURGEN KLOPP DID not understand why Sadio Mane’s first-half goal was ruled out for offside, but admitted he did not think that could be blamed for his side’s 1-1 draw against Arsenal.

Mane appeared to put the Reds ahead in the opening 45, tapping home a Roberto Firmino shot that had hit off the crossbar.

The linesman ruled Mane offside, but replays showed Firmino onside when he was played in and Mane behind his Brazilian team-mate when the shot was taken.

James Milner would eventually put the Reds up 1-0 in the second half, before Alexandre Lacazette equalized eight minutes from time to snatch the host Gunners a point.

And after the match, Klopp claimed to be confused over why Mane was ruled offside, instructing media to ask the referee why the goal did not count.

“There’s only one person who can answer the question (of the offside goal) and that’s the linesman,” Klopp told BT Sport. “Ask him. If he thought the first situation was offside, I think it would be the wrong decision.”

However, Klopp was quick to point out he did not blame the referee for the result, believing his side made far too many mistakes in the draw.

“But it’s not to change anything. We have more mistakes than the ref, but it would have been cool if this goal could count.”

In addition to Firmino, Virgil Van Dijk also hit the woodwork, but the Reds looked leaky at the back at times with Arsenal putting them under heavy pressure throughout the contest.

Despite nearly leading at half-time, Klopp was frustrated with how his team performed and even went as far as to switch their formation in the second half.

“We were not compact enough, simple as that,” Klopp said. “We have to do it better, prepare the pressing better. We didn’t have that in the first half, but when we played we were immediately dangerous.

“We had situations in their box. Mo was a proper threat. We didn’t finish, were not clinical enough. Set-pieces were the biggest chances. I was not happy with the first half.”

The draw sees Liverpool remain unbeaten in the Premier League and temporarily moves them top of the table by a point ahead of Manchester City, with the reigning title holders to square off against Southampton on Sunday.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHICAGO
    LIVE: Ireland v Italy, November Tests
    LIVE: Ireland v Italy, November Tests
    Murray's return to Ireland camp gives Schmidt 'food for thought'
    Munster man Tadhg Beirne's move home to Ireland already paying off
    ITALY
    'I've exceeded a few of my own expectations over the last few years'
    'I've exceeded a few of my own expectations over the last few years'
    'You’ve just got to sit down and make a decision. You can’t let it linger'
    Cork man Quill part of the 'Irish mafia' helping US rugby to new heights
    FOOTBALL
    'I go a little bit mad': Coleman enjoys long-awaited Everton goal
    'I go a little bit mad': Coleman enjoys long-awaited Everton goal
    'We hope we did his family proud': Leicester dedicate emotional win to late owner
    Andy Keogh scores again to help Perth Glory to the top of the A-League
    IRELAND
    Book details Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger's relationship with his right-hand man from the Galway Gaeltacht
    Book details Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger's relationship with his right-hand man from the Galway Gaeltacht
    Brexit negotiators are 'very close' to resolving differences over Ireland’s border
    'Quality operator' Sexton in strong position to follow in Wood's footsteps

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie