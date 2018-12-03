This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 3 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Klopp charged for celebration of Liverpool's injury-time winner in the Merseyside derby

The German coach ran onto the pitch to hug goalkeeper Alisson after Divock Origi’s late goal on Sunday.

By AFP Monday 3 Dec 2018, 3:53 PM
45 minutes ago 1,071 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4373238
Jurgen Klopp punches the air yesterday.
Image: Jon Super
Jurgen Klopp punches the air yesterday.
Jurgen Klopp punches the air yesterday.
Image: Jon Super

LIVERPOOL MANAGER JURGEN Klopp has been charged by the Football Association after he raced onto the pitch to celebrate his side’s late winner against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

The German was overjoyed by Divock Origi’s 96th-minute goal that sealed the 1-0 win and raced over to Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

He apologised for his actions but the FA announced he had been charged with misconduct. Klopp has until 6pm on Thursday to respond to the charge.

“Immediately after the game I apologised to Marco Silva when we spoke to each other,” Klopp said following the match. “I told him how much I respect his work.

What can I say about it? I didn’t want to run.It was not in my plan. I didn’t want to run to Ali [goalkeeper Alisson], I couldn’t stop obviously. Not cool, but it happened.”

Silva said he did not hear an apology from the Liverpool boss, and added: “To be honest, I didn’t see so I don’t know what he did and how he did it.”

The last-gasp win took unbeaten Liverpool to 36 points — just two behind leaders Manchester City.

© AFP 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    FOOTBALL
    'From now on, everything will be fine again': Klopp predicts bright Reds future for Origi
    'From now on, everything will be fine again': Klopp predicts bright Reds future for Origi
    Neymar injured at Bordeaux as PSG's Ligue 1 win streak ends at 14
    Inter twice pegged back by Roma to fall further behind Serie A leaders Juve
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Mark Hughes sacked by Southampton after home draw with Manchester United
    Mark Hughes sacked by Southampton after home draw with Manchester United
    Mourinho won't discuss Napoli centre-back rumours amid United defensive crisis
    Jose Mourinho accuses Man United midfield of lacking 'bite' and 'simplicity'
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    He was our best player, by far â Pochettino absolves 20-year-old Spurs defender of derby blame
    He was our best player, by far – Pochettino absolves 20-year-old Spurs defender of derby blame
    Klopp charged for celebration of Liverpool's injury-time winner in the Merseyside derby
    Man United 'a million miles from top four', warns Gary Neville

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie