This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 22 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool will be ready for 'tough' Manchester City - Klopp

Mohamed Salah inspired the Reds to a 2-0 win at Wolves, but the manager knows greater challenges are around the corner.

By The42 Team Saturday 22 Dec 2018, 12:08 AM
1 hour ago 1,400 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4411420
Klopp celebrates Liverpool's win over Wolves.
Image: Getty Images
Klopp celebrates Liverpool's win over Wolves.
Klopp celebrates Liverpool's win over Wolves.
Image: Getty Images

LIVERPOOL MANAGER JURGEN Klopp expects a “really tough” clash at title rivals Manchester City after his side won 2-0 at Wolves to stretch their lead atop the Premier League to four points but expects his squad to be ready.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring with his 11th Premier League goal of the season in the first half, then set up Virgil van Dijk after the break as Klopp’s side eased to victory.

Liverpool’s lead means they are guaranteed to top the table on Christmas Day and each of the past four sides to do so have gone on to win the league, the Reds themselves the last exception in 2013-14.

And although unbeaten Liverpool moved to 48 points from 18 games, Klopp expects the 3 January showdown at the Etihad Stadium to be critical, although his side first host Newcastle United and Arsenal over the festive period.

“It was clear that the whole game would be difficult,” Klopp said to BBC Sport after Salah starred at a wet Molineux.

“Everybody wants to press. We want to be compact but wide as well which makes it difficult. We defended it pretty well. The heavy rain was difficult for both teams. It was a big fight. We knew that we needed to be ready.

“The first goal was brilliant, it was cool. And the second goal – yes, well done! I am completely happy with the result and it is big for us. We wanted to surprise our opponent. It was brilliant – both goals. It was perfect football, especially on a night when it was difficult to play proper football.

“I saw some really good things. We will be training on Christmas morning, so it is like every other day. It is an outstanding number [of points] – it is absolutely cool.

“We have Manchester City waiting and that will be really tough for the boys. We need to have different gameplans, but the boys showed they are ready for that.”

Wolves had won their three previous Premier League games to move up to seventh, but an inability to test Alisson from good positions marred their display against the leaders.

However, Nuno Espirito Santo felt his side performed well enough to at least score against a Liverpool side that have only conceded five away goals in the top flight this season.

“We started the game well, chances for both teams. We didn’t maintain the consistency through the game,” the Wolves boss told BBC Sport.

“The start of the second half is not good. [With] better decisions or composure we could have harmed a very good team.

“The boys worked very hard and it’s difficult to play against Liverpool, especially when they’re in front. We deserved one goal at least. We have to rest now.

“I’m happy because of the way we work and pass the moments football gives. We are consistent – the table doesn’t mean anything.”

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview another big weekend of rugby action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    FOOTBALL
    'I need a clean sheet like I need pasta': Ranieri nervous about Fulham's survival hopes
    'I need a clean sheet like I need pasta': Ranieri nervous about Fulham's survival hopes
    Reus seals vital win for Dortmund in clash of the Bundesliga's top two
    'We need Mesut Ozil': Unai Emery insists midfielder has a future at Arsenal
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'False!' - Alexis Sanchez denies claims that he bet on United sacking Mourinho
    'False!' - Alexis Sanchez denies claims that he bet on United sacking Mourinho
    'They've thrown him under the bus' - Roy Keane blasts Man United players over treatment of Mourinho
    'I'll speak to the ones who are not playing...I don’t think anyone has been on the bench more than me'
    LEINSTER
    England's Pearce to take charge of Leinster's showdown with Toulouse
    England's Pearce to take charge of Leinster's showdown with Toulouse
    Cullen wants his Leinster players to seize their festive window of opportunity
    Ruddock captains much-changed Leinster for RDS inter-pro against Connacht
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Liverpool will be ready for 'tough' Manchester City - Klopp
    Liverpool will be ready for 'tough' Manchester City - Klopp
    Salah and Van Dijk ensure Liverpool will be top for Christmas after seeing off Wolves
    As it happened: Wolves v Liverpool, Premier League

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie