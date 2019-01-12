This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 12 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

No 'opera of football' for Klopp but 'massive, massive' win for Liverpool

The Reds boss has acknowledged that there was a lot riding on the Reds’ trip to Brighton.

By The42 Team Saturday 12 Jan 2019, 6:24 PM
31 minutes ago 1,105 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4437278
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

JURGEN KLOPP FELT a newfound maturity in his Liverpool side helped the Premier League leaders return to winning ways at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Chris Hughton’s impeccably well-drilled side remained on level terms at the break, with Liverpool looking to bounce back from their loss to title rivals Manchester City last week and subsequent FA Cup reverse at Wolves.

Mohamed Salah provided the crucial contribution in a 1-0 victory by winning and converting a 50th-minute penalty to re-establish a seven-point lead at the summit for the Reds, with Tottenham and City in action over the coming days.

“It was very hard earned and that’s how it is. A massive, massive game,” Klopp said. “Everyone knows how difficult it is to go to Brighton.

“You have to be creative against a really good organised side with the counter-attack threat in your mind – plus the long balls that are always 50 per cent situations.

“It was a really mature performance from my side. This season that is a new skill and we have to keep that.

“The second half was much better. We learned from the first half. So I like the performance.

“It’s not an opera of football but it’s still a really nice song.”

Klopp insisted that Liverpool’s newly bolstered lead at the top of the table meant little as City and Tottenham prepare for respective matches against Wolves and Manchester United.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool - Premier League - AMEX Stadium Klopp and James Milner celebrate after the match. Source: Mark Kerton

“It means nothing. We take all the points we can. We have 57 now – that’s the situation and that’s cool,” he added.

“We all know the difference will be tomorrow and on Monday night. We can only win our games.”

Pascal Gross brought down Salah for the decisive spot kick but then came closest to finding a Brighton equaliser and their manager Chris Hughton felt his team were worthy of a share of the spoils.

“We restricted them to minimal chances,” he said. “Pascal Gross’ chance is probably as good as any of theirs.

“On the balance of play I thought we deserved to get something from it.

“They’ve got lots of moments of real quality because of the players they’ve got and you have to match that. For the majority of the game we were able to do that.

“You can’t restrict them to no chances because they have such quality. In the latter stages of the game we went for it and showed a real intent to get back on level terms.”

Hughton added: “Sometimes you feel some of the decisions don’t go your way and I felt today was one of those days. No malice towards the referee but I thought it favoured Liverpool today.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    No 'opera of football' for Klopp but 'massive, massive' win for Liverpool
    No 'opera of football' for Klopp but 'massive, massive' win for Liverpool
    Emery 'picked players who deserved to play' as Ozil absence questioned
    Higgins and Boyle handed first starts of season for Mayo as 4 Corofin players in Galway side
    LEINSTER
    'Leinster are really phenomenal, they're a class team'
    'Leinster are really phenomenal, they're a class team'
    McGrath's knee injury the only blemish on Leinster's five-star afternoon
    Leinster show their champion mettle to topple Toulouse in thrilling RDS battle
    LEO CULLEN
    Injury-hit Leinster set for biggest test of their Champions Cup defence
    Injury-hit Leinster set for biggest test of their Champions Cup defence
    'I'm not worried about what we don't have - we have so much faith in the players'
    Cullen provides positive news on Seán O'Brien's fitness ahead of Six Nations
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'I've enjoyed every moment': Kilkenny teenager agrees new two-year deal with Southampton
    'I've enjoyed every moment': Kilkenny teenager agrees new two-year deal with Southampton
    Shane Long scores first goal in 279 days while Jeff Hendrick nabs two assists
    Salah on target as Liverpool see off Brighton to stay top of the Premier League

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie