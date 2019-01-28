This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 28 January, 2019
Top-ranked Rose holds off Scott to win Farmers Insurance Open

Rory McIlroy ended in a tie for fifth.

By AFP Monday 28 Jan 2019, 8:08 AM
Justin Rose plays a shot from a bunker on the 14th.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Justin Rose plays a shot from a bunker on the 14th.
Justin Rose plays a shot from a bunker on the 14th.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

WORLD NUMBER ONE Justin Rose added to his impressive hardware collection on Sunday, shooting a three-under par 69 to win the Farmers Insurance Open by two strokes.

England’s Rose captured his 10th US PGA Tour title as he held off a hard-charging Adam Scott down the stretch and secured the victory with a 21-under par total of 267. Rory McIlroy ended in a tie for fifth. 

Australia’s Scott closed with four straight birdies in his four-under par 68 on the Torrey Pines South Course in La Jolla, California.

“I haven’t won in January since about 2002, so this feels great,” said the 2013 US Open champion Rose.

Rose, who surpassed $50 million in PGA Tour earnings, said he is relieved to see that changes he made in his equipment and his game are paying off.

“I am really happy. I challenged the status quo and changed everything up in the search to try and get better,” said Rose, who switched to a different brand of clubs at the end of last year.

“I felt comfortable with the way I drove the ball this week on a tough test. 

“A whole new look for me. But I don’t mind it, if it is going to produce this golf.”

This is Rose’s first win since the Turkish Airlines Open on the European Tour in November. He came into the event after finishing in a tie for 34th at the Desert Classic in La Quinta, California.

He also won with new caddie Gareth Lord on his bag for just the second time. Rose’s regular caddie Mark Fulcher is recovering from heart surgery.

“He’s the number one player in the world, and he’s showing why,” Scott said. “Even when he was a little off, he kept it together.”

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama tied for third with Talor Gooch at 16-under 272 after firing a five-under 67. American Gooch shot a 68.

First-round leader Jon Rahm, four time major winner Rory McIlroy and defending champ Jason Day finished in a three-way tie for fifth, seven strokes back from Rose. Day shot 67, McIlroy had 69, while Rahm closed with a 72. 

McIlroy surged into contention with three birdies in four holes on the front nine but failed to keep pace on the back.

Tiger Woods made his 2019 debut and his tournament was almost a mirror image of how he performed last year — when the tournament marked his return to the tour in the wake of spinal fusion surgery.

Woods narrowly made the cut, but surged on the final day with five birdies in his final eight holes to get into the top 20.

Woods shot a five-under 67, including a 31 on his back nine, to finish in tie for 20th with four others at 10-under 278. He tied for 23rd last year.

© AFP, 2019

