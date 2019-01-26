This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 26 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rose grabs lead as Rory gets it going at Torrey Pines

Tiger Woods made the cut but McIlory was in stunning form.

By The42 Team Saturday 26 Jan 2019, 9:14 AM
1 hour ago 1,257 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4460903
On the move: Justin Rose.
Image: Robert Laberge
On the move: Justin Rose.
On the move: Justin Rose.
Image: Robert Laberge

JUSTIN ROSE HAD everything going for him at the Farmers Insurance Open on Friday, opening up a three-stroke lead in the second round.

Rose was hitting good drives, putting irons close and knocking in putts from range. The Englishman followed up his first-round 63 with a six-under 66 on the South Course at Torrey Pines.

He leads the field by three shots at 15 under for the tournament.

Hideki Matsuyama posted his second consecutive six-under 66 to move to 12 under for the tournament. He sits alone in second place.

Jon Rahm, who was in the lead at the end of round one after a 10-under 62, shot a less-than-stellar even-par 72 on the South Course. He is tied for third place with Ryan Palmer and Billy Horschel.

Palmer tallied his second straight five-under 67 to move to 10 under.

Rory McIlroy posted one of the best rounds of the day with a seven-under 65 on the North Course to move to eight under for the tournament after a tough first round on Thursday.

His round was highlighted by a beautiful hole out for eagle at the 17th.

Tiger Woods is still working to find his feel and flirted with the cut line, which finished up at three under.

The 14-time major winner had an up-and-down day on the North Course, shooting a two-under 70 to move to four under.

The 43-year-old had his moments as he knocked in a birdie on his eighth hole which was the 17th, but he followed that up with a double-bogey at his ninth which put him back to even par for his round.

He did manage to knock in back-to-back birdies on his back nine which included a chip-in on his 13th hole.

Waterford’s Seamus Power carded a 78 to follow up his opening 76 and he won’t be around for the rest of the weekend. 

Other notable players to miss the cut include Cameron Champ, Patrick Cantlay, Charl Schwartzel and Abraham Ancer.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ARSENAL
    As it happened: Arsenal vs Man United, FA Cup fourth round
    As it happened: Arsenal vs Man United, FA Cup fourth round
    'I can still hear the shouts - they couldn't believe it': 90s nostalgia at its best for the game that had everything
    'Ozil is a wasted talent,' claims former Arsenal favourite
    FOOTBALL
    Solskjaer satisfaction with classic Man United counter-attacking display against Gunners
    Solskjaer satisfaction with classic Man United counter-attacking display against Gunners
    Arnautovic ends speculation over future by turning down 'tempting' Chinese offer
    'There has been no dialogue': Hodgson responds as Zaha linked with €58 million Dortmund move
    MUNSTER
    Much-changed Munster seek to maintain winning momentum in Wales
    Much-changed Munster seek to maintain winning momentum in Wales
    13 changes as Munster prepare for Dragons clash
    Here are the quarter-final fixture details for the Irish sides in European knockout rugby action

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie