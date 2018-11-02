This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Rose the man to catch in Turkey as Dunne and Harrington slip off the pace

Needing a victory this week to become world number one, Rose is right on track through 36 holes.

By The42 Team Friday 2 Nov 2018, 3:47 PM
52 minutes ago 620 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4319719
Rose surged into the lead on Friday.
JUSTIN ROSE IS on course for a return to the top of the world rankings as he leads the Turkish Airlines Open by two shots at the halfway stage, but Paul Dunne and Pádraig Harrington have both dropped off the pace.

Englishman Rose would move back to number one with victory in Antalya, dethroning Brooks Koepka, and after finishing the opening round in a tie for second, he pulled clear through 36 holes.

Rose, the 2017 winner, is looking to defend a title for the first time in his career and continues to look at home at the European Tour event.

Repeating his first-round 65 to move to 12-under, Rose’s only blip on Friday was a bogey at the 10th from which he bounced back swiftly.

Thorbjorn Olesen looked set to head into the weekend with a share of the lead, but a bogey at the 18th — his first of the week — nudged the Dane back into second before his Ryder Cup team-mate birdied the same hole to increase his advantage.

Olesen is joined on 10-under by Rose’s compatriots Danny Willett and Tom Lewis, who stormed into contention with an eight-under 63.

Overnight leader Dunne could only manage an even-par second round, leaving him in a tie for 11th with six others, including Harrington, Martin Kaymer and Nicolas Colsaerts.

Shane Lowry, meanwhile, sits on four-under for the tournament. 

    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
