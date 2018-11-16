This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 16 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Juventus apologise for China 'suicide' condolence message

The case has drawn about 40 million views and generated thousands of comments in recent days.

By AFP Friday 16 Nov 2018, 7:14 PM
39 minutes ago 1,474 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4344671
A view of the club crest at Juventus Stadium.
Image: Adam Davy
A view of the club crest at Juventus Stadium.
A view of the club crest at Juventus Stadium.
Image: Adam Davy

JUVENTUS HAVE APOLOGISED after the Italian champions came under fire for posting a message on Chinese social media about the apparent suicide of a fan, which was later exposed as untrue.

The Serie A giants issued a message of condolence on China’s Twitter-like Weibo in response to a post on the platform claiming that a fanatical supporter had committed suicide following a row online about striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, it transpired that Weibo user “Juventus changing room cleaning lady” — whose real name has not been reported — was alive and unharmed after Chinese media and police tracked her down.

The case has drawn about 40 million views and generated thousands of comments in recent days on Weibo, where many European football clubs and players connect with their Chinese followers.

Juventus’s post to its 725,000 followers mourning the supposed suicide triggered several days of criticism and shrill calls for the club to apologise.

In a statement to AFP, the club said: “The agency in charge of Juventus social media accounts on Chinese digital platforms did a mistake by believing in what has then been revealed to be fake news, and we apologise for this.”

The apology is unlikely to placate everyone.

“Yes, you were also fooled,” wrote one Weibo user, hitting out at the Italian club.

“But if you have this title (“Juventus”), at least understand that every word you say represents the image of the club.”

© AFP 2018 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Locks and LOLs for record-breaking New Zealand stalwarts
    Locks and LOLs for record-breaking New Zealand stalwarts
    Scars of 2016 remain for Schmidt as he prepares for 'spiky and physical' All Blacks clash
    'I know he can’t wait to get out there and have a shot at these guys'
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    'The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us... It's their choice not to come'
    'The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us... It's their choice not to come'
    'I didn't think when I left Derry six months ago that I'd be here right now'
    Simon Coveney hits out at 'idiots' who booed God Save the Queen at Northern Ireland match
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    It's time to man up and take responsibility, says Ireland captain Seamus Coleman
    It's time to man up and take responsibility, says Ireland captain Seamus Coleman
    Brilliant Randolph ensures Ireland avoid Dublin defeat to the North
    As it happened: Ireland vs Northern Ireland, International friendly
    IRELAND
    'Weâre going to need the best performance of our season' - Read
    'We’re going to need the best performance of our season' - Read
    Jimmy Dunne and United youngster O'Connor drafted into Ireland's squad to face Denmark
    How the All Blacks' haka is the ultimate 'ON' switch
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Rooney became 'embarrassed' at end of Manchester United career
    Rooney became 'embarrassed' at end of Manchester United career
    Outgoing Premier League chief's approved £5 million 'golden handshake' condemned
    Gerrard: Klopp will deliver title for Liverpool and I don't want his job... yet

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie