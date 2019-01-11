This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 11 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Juventus boss insists Ronaldo is 'serene' despite DNA sample request over rape allegation

American Kathryn Mayorga has accused the footballer of sexually assaulting her in a hotel in Las Vegas in 2009.

By The42 Team Friday 11 Jan 2019, 3:59 PM
1 hour ago 762 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4435556
Cristiano Ronaldo (file pic).
Cristiano Ronaldo (file pic).
Cristiano Ronaldo (file pic).

JUVENTUS COACH Massimiliano Allegri insists Cristiano Ronaldo is “serene” despite a warrant for his DNA amid the ongoing investigation into a rape allegation.

American Kathryn Mayorga has accused Ronaldo of sexually assaulting her in a hotel in Las Vegas in 2009, something the Portugal captain has strenuously refuted.

German publication Der Spiegel first reported the claims, which also included the suggestion Ronaldo paid Ms Mayorga $375,000 in 2010 as part of a privacy agreement, preventing her from going public with the allegations. Ms Mayorga filed a lawsuit in an attempt to quash that agreement, while Las Vegas police have re-opened an investigation.

Ronaldo’s lawyer Peter Christiansen confirmed the payment was made to Ms Mayorga, but said some documents presented as evidence had been “stolen” and “completely fabricated”, while the Juventus forward described rape as an “abominable crime” in an October statement he issued to “firmly deny” the accusations.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Las Vegas police had requested a sample of Ronaldo’s DNA, and after Christiansen insisted this was a “very standard request”, Allegri believes his key player is calm.

“It’s his personal question, I talk about football,” Allegri told reporters ahead of Saturday’s Coppa Italia clash with Bologna.

“I can tell you that I saw him very serene, he is training well. It has been a very tight four months, now we need to work to play better in the 36 potential games we have left.

“I see Cristiano peaceful and calm, I go on that. For the rest, it is not for me to answer because they are private affairs.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    FOOTBALL
    Juventus boss insists Ronaldo is 'serene' despite DNA sample request over rape allegation
    Juventus boss insists Ronaldo is 'serene' despite DNA sample request over rape allegation
    'Like my dog, when you go in the park, you have to give freedom and trust'
    Arsenal's FA Cup fourth round tie with Manchester United fixed for Friday night on BBC
    LEINSTER
    Byrne primed for Leinster's 10 shirt with Sexton set to miss out
    Byrne primed for Leinster's 10 shirt with Sexton set to miss out
    'It's a massive challenge' - Monaghan ready for big 2019 under new management
    'You just can't afford to let up for one second': Pain of defeat driving Ringrose's on-field intensity
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'No plan C' - Molde still planning for Solskjaer return despite United success
    'No plan C' - Molde still planning for Solskjaer return despite United success
    'Man United speculation there for a reason' - Solskjaer praises Pochettino
    Mourinho preparing for 'the next step' but Benfica return ruled out
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Emery realises the problems of following Wenger and other Premier League talking points
    Emery realises the problems of following Wenger and other Premier League talking points
    Jose Mourinho returns to football as TV pundit
    Pogba back from injury for Man United's trip to Wembley

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie