Dublin: 0 °C Sunday 27 January, 2019
Ronaldo spares Emre Can's blushes as below-par Juve see off Lazio

The ex-Liverpool man scored an own goal, but it ultimately didn’t matter.

By The42 Team Sunday 27 Jan 2019, 9:59 PM
Ronaldo celebrates his winning penalty with a very relieved Emre Can.
CRISTIANO RONALDO SCORED a penalty with two minutes remaining as Juventus somehow avoided their first Serie A defeat in the season with a come-from-behind 2-1 win away to Lazio.

Juve fell behind to an Emre Can own goal in the second-half, but looked to have salvaged a fortunate point when substitute Joao Cancelo equalised with 16 minutes remaining. Cancelo then ensured Juve took a giant stride to the Serie A title by winning a late penalty, then converted by Ronaldo. 

The result means that Juventus are unbeaten in 21 top-flight games this season, and comes on the same weekend as their closest challengers Napoli dropped points in a draw with AC Milan. 

Lazio were the better team: Massimiliano Allegri’s men failed to register a single shot during a first half in which they lost an emotional Leonardo Bonucci to injury, with Wojciech Szczesny making a superb save from Marco Parolo and Daniele Rugani clearing a Ciro Immobile effort off the line to somehow keep the match level.

Lazio finally made the breakthrough on the hour mark when a corner deflected off Emre Can and into the net, but it came to nought thanks to the impact of Cancelo and the unflinching resolve of Ronaldo. 

