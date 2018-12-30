This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I thought he was wrong': Ballon d'Or winner Kaka blames Mourinho for Madrid struggles

The Brazilian has revealed his frustration at being picked behind Mesut Ozil in Mourinho’s starting XI.

By The42 Team Sunday 30 Dec 2018, 2:12 PM
Jose Mourinho and Kaka.
Image: Kevork Djansezian
Jose Mourinho and Kaka.
Jose Mourinho and Kaka.
Image: Kevork Djansezian

FORMER BRAZIL STAR Kaka claims that Jose Mourinho is partly responsible for his disappointing spell at Real Madrid.

The Ballon d’Or winner joined Madrid from AC Milan for €67 million in 2009, becoming the second most expensive player ever, but saw injury problems blight his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

When he regained fitness, Mourinho had taken over as head coach and often left Kaka out of the starting XI.

Kaka believes a combination of the two factors ruined his chance of becoming a star for Real, with Mourinho preferring Mesut Ozil to him in attacking midfield.

Soccer - npower Challenge Cup 2011 - Leicester City v Real Madrid - King Power Stadium The Brazilian won the Ballon d'Or in 2007 but struggled with injuries in Madrid. Source: Joe Giddens

“The problem in Madrid was continuity,” Kaka told SporTV. “First, it was because of the injuries. The first year I had a hip problem. I pushed to reach the World Cup and then I had an adductor injury.

“After the Cup I have a knee operation and I’m out for six months. And when I return I have Mourinho. My problem in Madrid was continuity. 

“First for the physical issue and then for the choice of the coach. I spent three years trying to convince Mourinho that he could give me opportunities. But it was his choice, it was beyond my reach.”

Despite the disagreements between the two during their time in Madrid, Kaka says that he has forgiven Mourinho and understands why he left him out of the lineup.

“There is no problem between us,” he continued. “I was in Manchester for a sponsorship gig and I stayed at the hotel where Mourinho lived and we talked for two hours. 

“At some point we had a misunderstanding because I believed that I had to play and he believed that I did not. But they were respectful disagreements. 

Soccer - UEFA Champions League - Group C - Real Madrid v Olympique de Marseille - Santiago Bernabeu Stadium Cristiano Ronaldo and Kaka both arrived at Real Madrid in the summer of 2009. Source: Stephen Pond

“I never rebelled and told him ‘I’m leaving here’, nor did I go before the press to complain. I told him: ‘It’s your choice, but I think you could have other options because I think I should have a chance to play. Now, you must choose.’ 

“He had no arguments. He told me he was not going to play because the position was for Ozil. I thought I could contribute.

“Mourinho is really what you see in the cameras. He has his explosive moments, but he’s a very smart guy. What people see at press conferences is all prepared and planned and knows exactly what they are going to say. 

“The problem I had with him was because of his choices. I thought he was wrong. But the team worked. We won a league and we reached the Champions League semi-finals.”

