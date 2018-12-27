‘I’m proud of my skin colour’ - Napoli defender responds to alleged racist chants during Inter defeat

KALIDOU KOULIBALY HAS hit back at the alleged racist abuse he suffered during Napoli’s 1-0 loss to Inter Milan at the San Siro.

The Senegal international was reportedly subjected to monkey chants with manager Carlo Ancelotti revealing that there were three separate warnings issued in the stadium regarding the unpleasant behaviour from fans.

Koulibaly was sent off in the 80th minute of the encounter after sarcastically applauding the referee for showing him a yellow card for his challenge on Matteo Politano.

His expulsion paved the way for Lautaro Martinez’s late goal for the Nerazzurri in the closing stages.

After the game, the 27-year-old took to social media to speak proudly about his background and apologised for his sending off.

“I’m sorry for the defeat and above all to have left my brothers,” Koulibaly tweeted after the game.

But I’m proud of the colour of my skin. To be French, Senegalese, Neapolitan man.”

