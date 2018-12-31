This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fulham vow to take 'strongest possible action' after Kamara suffers racist abuse

The club has spoken out after vile online abuse followed the strikers’ penalty miss on Saturday.

By Emma Duffy Monday 31 Dec 2018, 12:18 PM
Kamara, centre: missed penalty on Saturday.



FULHAM WILL TAKE “the strongest possible action” after Aboubakar Kamara was racially abused online following his penalty miss on Saturday.

The striker was heavily criticised for taking the Cottagers’ late penalty against Huddersfield Town in their Premier League clash at the weekend, before assigned spot-kick specialist Aleksandar Mitrovic saved the day.

But before that 91st-minute winner, it looked like it would remain 0-0 following Kamara’s miss, after he seized the ball and appeared to argue with the Serbian.

Claudio Ranieri was fuming with 23-year-old Frenchman afterwards, telling BBC Sport: “I said to Aboubakar Kamara to leave the ball to Aleksandar Mitrovic.

“He is the man who shoots the penalties. It is unbelievable. [Kamara] did not respect me, the club, the team and the crowd. I spoke with him, it is not right. I wanted to kill him.”

Elsewhere, Mitrovic forgave his team-mate, saying he was just ‘hungry for goals.’

Vile abuse followed on social media however, with Fulham now vowing to take action.

“We are aware that numerous hurtful comments have been posted on Aboubakar Kamara’s social media account,” a Fulham spokesperson stated to Sky Sports.

“As a club that prides itself on our respect and civility, we condemn anyone associated with this repulsive activity.

“The club will provide all necessary support to Aboubakar and take the strongest possible action against those responsible.”

