'I'm a man on a mission': Usman eyes up UFC welterweight title after ninth win in a row

KAMARU USMAN made it nine wins on the bounce on Friday night with a unanimous decision victory over lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in Las Vegas.

The pair met at the Palms Casino Resort, with “the Nigerian Nightmare” scoring an impressive 50-43, 49-45, and 48-47 win.

Usman’s display ensures his winning streak, which dates back to his success at TUF 21 in July 2015, continues unabated, with the 31-year-old eyeing up a potential title matchup with welterweight champion Tyron Woodley next.

“He’s a true champion,” Usman said of dos Anjos afterwards. “Tough guy, but I said I’m a man on a mission.

“I got into this sport and I made a statement — I’m coming for that welterweight strap and I hope tonight I took a step closer towards that.

“I’m tired of the talking,” he added when asked about a potential title bout against Woodley. “I ask for the fights, sometimes I get them, sometimes I don’t.

“Tonight I hope I showed that not only can I go five rounds, but I can dominate and I’m next in line for that welterweight strap.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: