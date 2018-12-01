This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I'm a man on a mission': Usman eyes up UFC welterweight title after ninth win in a row

Kamaru Usman saw off the challenge of Rafael dos Anjos in Nevada on Friday night.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 1 Dec 2018, 9:54 AM
https://the42.ie/4370441
Kamaru Usman was victorious on Friday night.
Kamaru Usman was victorious on Friday night.
KAMARU USMAN made it nine wins on the bounce on Friday night with a unanimous decision victory over lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in Las Vegas.

The pair met at the Palms Casino Resort, with “the Nigerian Nightmare” scoring an impressive 50-43, 49-45, and 48-47 win.

Usman’s display ensures his winning streak, which dates back to his success at TUF 21 in July 2015, continues unabated, with the 31-year-old eyeing up a potential title matchup with welterweight champion Tyron Woodley next.

“He’s a true champion,” Usman said of dos Anjos afterwards. “Tough guy, but I said I’m a man on a mission.

“I got into this sport and I made a statement — I’m coming for that welterweight strap and I hope tonight I took a step closer towards that.

“I’m tired of the talking,” he added when asked about a potential title bout against Woodley. “I ask for the fights, sometimes I get them, sometimes I don’t.

“Tonight I hope I showed that not only can I go five rounds, but I can dominate and I’m next in line for that welterweight strap.”

